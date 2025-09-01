Clinical Trials Supplies & Services Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sharp Services, and Parexel International Lead with Comprehensive Clinical Trial Supply and CRO Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Supplies & Services - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clinical Trial Supplies Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Clinical Trial Supplies. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 17 Clinical Trial Supplies Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The clinical trial supplies market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing complexity of clinical trials, the rise in biologics and personalized medicine, and the globalization of clinical research. To manage costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve logistical efficiency, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing supply chain operations to specialized service providers. Key innovations such as temperature-controlled packaging, direct-to-patient (DTP) delivery models, and the rise of decentralized clinical trials are accelerating demand for advanced supply chain solutions. The growing adoption of biologics, as well as cell and gene therapies, has further increased the need for robust cold chain logistics, real-time temperature monitoring, and cryogenic storage capabilities.



Digital transformation is also reshaping clinical trial supply management. AI-powered demand forecasting, blockchain-enabled transparency, and cloud-based inventory systems are enhancing operational efficiency and data integrity. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotech firms are partnering more frequently with Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) to access integrated, end-to-end clinical trial supply solutions - further fueling market expansion.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Clinical Trial Supplies companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Clinical Trial Supplies quadrant.



Key Players:



These players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Top 3 Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global leader in science and technology, specializing in high-end analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, reagents, software, and services that support scientific research, discovery, diagnostics, and analysis. The company operates through four primary business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services. Thermo Fisher's presence in the clinical trial supplies market is anchored through its subsidiary PPD, which falls under the Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services segment. The company delivers a wide range of solutions through its prominent brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon, and PPD.



Sharp Services LLC



Sharp Services is a global provider of contract packaging and clinical trial supply solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The company delivers end-to-end clinical trial services including GMP-compliant primary and secondary packaging, multi-language labeling, blinding services, cold chain logistics, Just-in-Time (JIT) labeling, and global storage and distribution. Sharp supports both clinical and commercial needs while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational flexibility.



Headquartered in the United States, Sharp maintains GMP-certified facilities in the U.S. and the U.K., with operations extending across North America and Europe. Its key subsidiaries include Sharp Laboratories of America, Inc. (SLA), Sharp Hong Kong Limited (SHK), Sharp Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (SMTL), and Sharp Corporation of Australia Pty. Ltd. (SCA).



Parexel International



Parexel International is a leading contract research organization (CRO) that offers comprehensive drug development and regulatory services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its core business segment, Clinical Research Services (CRS), encompasses full-spectrum clinical trial management from Phase I to Phase IV, along with biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, data management, regulatory affairs, market access consulting, observational studies, and clinical logistics.



Headquartered in the U.S., Parexel has a strong international footprint, with 85 offices across 52 countries. Notable subsidiaries include Parexel International S.A. (Argentina), Parexel Belgium SPRL, Parexel International, LLC (U.S.), Parexel International (Canada) Ltd., Parexel China Ding Hui Co., Ltd., Parexel International GmbH (Germany), Parexel International Limited (UK), and Parexel International Inc. (Japan).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Trials (Dcts)

3.2.1.2 Increasing Clinical Trials for Precision/Personalized Medicines Supporting Growth in Clinical Trial Outsourcing

3.2.1.3 Rising R&D Investments and Patent Cliff Pressure Driving Growth in Outsourcing Clinical Trial Activities

3.2.1.4 Service Flexibility Offered by Cros for Clinical Development (Fsp, Fso, Hybrid)

3.2.1.5 Technological Integrations

3.2.2 Opportunities

3.2.2.1 Increased Focus on Pediatric Clinical Trials

3.2.2.2 Increasing Regulatory Requirements for Increasing Diversity in Clinical Trials

3.2.2.3 Growing Role of Real-World Evidence in Drug Approvals

3.2.2.4 Expanding Drug Modalities (Such as Cgt, Tissue Engineering, Bispecific ABS) in Clinical Trials

3.2.3 Challenges

3.2.3.1 Cybersecurity or Intellectual Property Concerns

3.2.3.2 Challenge of Patient Retention

3.2.3.3 Growing Market Competition

3.3 Market Trends

3.3.1 In Silico Clinical Trials

3.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Clinical Trial Management System (Ctms)

3.7.1.2 Electronic Data Capture (Edc) Systems

3.7.1.3 Randomization and Trial Supply Management (Rtsm)

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Telemedicine and Wearable Devices

3.7.2.2 AI and ML Integration

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Clinical Trial Services Market

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Market Potential for Clinical Trials

3.10.3 AI Use Cases

3.10.4 Key Companies Implementing AI

3.10.5 Future of Generative AI in Clinical Trial Ecosystem



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Service Type Footprint

4.5.5.4 Phase Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

4.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Service Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Service Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles



