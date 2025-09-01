Clinical Trial Supplies Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sharp Services, and Parexel International Strengthen Global Clinical Trial Supply and CRO Capabilities

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clinical Trial Supplies Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Clinical Trial Supplies. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 17 Clinical Trial Supplies Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The clinical trial supplies market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing complexity of clinical trials, the rise in biologics and personalized medicine, and the globalization of clinical research. To manage costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve logistical efficiency, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing supply chain operations to specialized service providers. Key innovations such as temperature-controlled packaging, direct-to-patient (DTP) delivery models, and the rise of decentralized clinical trials are accelerating demand for advanced supply chain solutions. The growing adoption of biologics, as well as cell and gene therapies, has further increased the need for robust cold chain logistics, real-time temperature monitoring, and cryogenic storage capabilities.



Digital transformation is also reshaping clinical trial supply management. AI-powered demand forecasting, blockchain-enabled transparency, and cloud-based inventory systems are enhancing operational efficiency and data integrity. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotech firms are partnering more frequently with Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) to access integrated, end-to-end clinical trial supply solutions - further fueling market expansion.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Clinical Trial Supplies companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Clinical Trial Supplies quadrant.



Key players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Top 3 Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global leader in science and technology, specializing in high-end analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, reagents, software, and services that support scientific research, discovery, diagnostics, and analysis. The company operates through four primary business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services. Thermo Fisher's presence in the clinical trial supplies market is anchored through its subsidiary PPD, which falls under the Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services segment. The company delivers a wide range of solutions through its prominent brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon, and PPD.



Sharp Services LLC



Sharp Services is a global provider of contract packaging and clinical trial supply solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The company delivers end-to-end clinical trial services including GMP-compliant primary and secondary packaging, multi-language labeling, blinding services, cold chain logistics, Just-in-Time (JIT) labeling, and global storage and distribution. Sharp supports both clinical and commercial needs while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational flexibility.



Headquartered in the United States, Sharp maintains GMP-certified facilities in the U.S. and the U.K., with operations extending across North America and Europe. Its key subsidiaries include Sharp Laboratories of America, Inc. (SLA), Sharp Hong Kong Limited (SHK), Sharp Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (SMTL), and Sharp Corporation of Australia Pty. Ltd. (SCA).



Parexel International



Parexel International is a leading contract research organization (CRO) that offers comprehensive drug development and regulatory services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its core business segment, Clinical Research Services (CRS), encompasses full-spectrum clinical trial management from Phase I to Phase IV, along with biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, data management, regulatory affairs, market access consulting, observational studies, and clinical logistics.



Headquartered in the U.S., Parexel has a strong international footprint, with 85 offices across 52 countries. Notable subsidiaries include Parexel International S.A. (Argentina), Parexel Belgium SPRL, Parexel International, LLC (U.S.), Parexel International (Canada) Ltd., Parexel China Ding Hui Co., Ltd., Parexel International GmbH (Germany), Parexel International Limited (UK), and Parexel International Inc. (Japan).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growth in Clinical Trials & Drug Development

3.2.1.2 Expansion of Global and Multicenter Trials Accelerating Demand for Clinical Trial Supplies

3.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine and Biologics

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Clinical Trial Supplies

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rise in Decentralized and Virtual Trials

3.2.3.2 Integration of Digital Technologies in Supply Chain Management

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Supply Chain Disruptions and Drug Shortages

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5.1 Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Raw Material Providers

3.5.2 Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Service Providers

3.5.3 Clinical Trial Supplies Market: End-users

3.5.4 Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Regulatory Bodies

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Serialization & Track-And-Trace Technologies

3.6.1.2 Interactive Response Technology (Irt/Ivr/Iwr)

3.6.1.3 Cold Chain & Temperature Monitoring Solutions

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)

3.6.2.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Cryopreservation & Advanced Storage Technologies

3.6.3.2 Advanced Robotics in Warehousing & Distribution

3.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Clinical Trial Supplies Market

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Future of Generative AI in Clinical Trial Supplies Ecosystem



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Clinical Trial Supplies Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Service Footprint

4.5.5.4 Type Footprint

4.5.5.5 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Company Valuation

4.7.2 Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Service Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Deals

4.9.2 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novo Holdings A/S

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Piramal Pharma Limited

Iqvia

Icon PLC

Lonza

Uniphar Group PLC

Almac Group

Sharp Services, LLC

Pci Pharma Services

Parexel International (Ma) Corporation

Biocair

Cencora, Inc.

Clinigen Limited

Klifo

Ips Pharma

Corex Logistics Limited

Oct Group LLC

Myonex

Inceptua Group

Ancillare, LP

Adallen Pharma

Clinical Services International (Csi)

Nuvisan GmbH

Aenova Holding GmbH

