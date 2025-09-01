$22.5 Bn Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis by IEEE Standard, Band, MIMO Configuration, End-use Application and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market by IEEE Standard (802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac), Band (Single & Dual Band, Triband), MIMO Configuration (SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO), End-use Application (Consumer, Smart Home, AR/VR, Networking Devices) and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is anticipated to reach USD 22.50 billion by 2025 and USD 29.86 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Key drivers include the escalating demand for high-speed internet connectivity across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Prominent players in the Wi-Fi chipset market include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan), among others. The report provides a competitive analysis of these key entities, detailing their company profiles, recent developments, and strategic market approaches.

The surge in smart devices, streaming services, remote work, and online gaming fuels the need for robust and faster wireless communication. Wi-Fi chipsets play a crucial role in facilitating seamless data transfer, reducing latency, and enhancing network efficiency. The introduction of advanced standards such as Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 further propels chipset upgrades, prompting OEMs and service providers to embrace next-generation Wi-Fi solutions, thus propelling market growth.

Tri-band Segment Leading in Wi-Fi Chipset Market

The tri-band segment is set to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for greater bandwidth and minimized network congestion, ideal for high-density environments. Tri-band chipsets, operational across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz (including Wi-Fi 6E and 7), enhance network efficiency and accommodate more simultaneous device connections, making them perfect for smart homes, enterprise networks, and gaming. As data consumption surges and connected devices multiply, the demand for tri-band Wi-Fi chipsets is projected to soar, driving robust growth in this segment.

Consumer Devices to Dominate Market Share by 2030

The consumer devices segment is projected to command the largest share of the Wi-Fi chipset market by 2030, driven by the widespread adoption of Wi-Fi technology in smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and home automation products. The global thirst for high-speed internet, video streaming, online gaming, and smart home ecosystems fuels the demand for reliable wireless connectivity. With consumers gravitating toward technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7, chipset manufacturers scale up production to meet evolving standards, ensuring the segment remains the primary market contributor.

China leads Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Chipset Market

China's Wi-Fi chipset market is propelled by its formidable consumer electronics manufacturing ecosystem and strong domestic demand for smart devices. The nation's leading OEMs and ODMs integrate Wi-Fi chipsets across smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and IoT devices. Government initiatives advancing digital transformation, widespread deployment of 5G networks, and smart city development further expedite adoption. China's investments in Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 for enterprise, industrial, and residential applications enhance its market position. The country's burgeoning local chipset designers and increased R&D investments fortify supply chain capabilities and foster technological innovation.

The research methodology involved extensive primary interviews with industry experts to validate market size and trends identified through secondary research. The primary participants included personnel from Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2 (55%), and Tier 3 (25%) companies, with representations from C-level executives (50%), directors (25%), and managers (25%). Geographically, North America dominated with 60% participation, followed by Europe (20%), Asia Pacific (10%), and ROW (10%).

Key Insights Offered:

Analysis of influential market drivers, concerns, opportunities, and challenges within the Wi-Fi chipset domain.

Trends in product innovation, research, and technological advancements shaping the market.

Market development prospects across various regions for an in-depth understanding of lucrative opportunities.

Exhaustive information on new products, untapped markets, and recent investments in the industry.

Comprehensive evaluation of key players, including Qualcomm, Broadcom, MediaTek, Intel, and Realtek, detailing their growth strategies and service offerings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 22.5 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 29.86 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Connected Devices with Advent of IoT

Growing Focus on Improving Business and Enterprise Customer Engagement

Mounting Need for Faster Data Transfer

Increasing Internet Penetration in Developed Regions

Challenges

Identity Theft, Hacking, and Jamming Threats

High Power Consumption by Advanced Wi-Fi Technologies

Opportunities

Improved Location Capabilities of Wi-Fi Chipsets

Rising Integration of AR and VR Technologies into Consumer Electronics and Enterprise Solutions

Emergence of 802.11Be Standard

Challenges

Overcrowding of Unlicensed Wireless Frequency Spectrums

Coexistence Issues Related to Use of 5 GHz Wi-Fi Band

Case Studies

Aruba Wi-Fi 6 Network and HPE Edgeline Servers Help Enterprise Connect to Cloud with Ultra-Low Latency

Southstar Drug Leverages Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 Network to Enhance Business Operations

Dubai International Financial Centre Partners with Huawei to Launch Wi-Fi 6 to Improve User Experience

Atria Convergence Technologies Uses Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 to Provide Enhanced Connections Across Commercial Enterprises and Residents

Xiamen University Malaysia Adopts Airengine Wi-Fi 6 to Provide High-Speed Network Coverage

Company Profiles

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom

Mediatek

Intel Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Nxp Semiconductors

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Espressif Systems

Morse Micro

Senscomm Semiconductor Co.Ltd

Pharrowtech

Edgewater Wireless Inc.

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Kore Wireless

U-Blox

Quectel

Tensorcom, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Silex Technology America, Inc.

Newracom

Beken Corporation

Bluetrum Technology Co. Ltd.

Bestechnic

