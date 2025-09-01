Forecourts Market Report 2025-2030 | Revenue Model, Business Models, Stakeholder Mapping, Competitive Benchmarking

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forecourts Market by Revenue Model (Revenue from Charging Points, Value-added Service, and Energy Storage), Region/Country (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and China), Business Models, Stakeholder Mapping, Competitive Benchmarking - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forecourts market is set to skyrocket from USD 7.0 billion in 2024 to USD 316.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 37.3%. Governments worldwide are fueling this expansion through subsidies geared towards clean mobility, particularly focusing on EV charging and forecourt infrastructure. This policy-led support is instrumental in both capital investment and sustained growth in forecourt operations.

The charging points segment dominates the forecourts market, attributed to the rapid surge in electric vehicle adoption and supportive regulations. The increased dwell time of EV users at charging stations facilitates additional activities such as shopping, dining, and vehicle care, boosting revenue from value-added services. The integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS) plays a pivotal role, allowing forecourts to leverage energy market fluctuations by storing and selling electricity during peak times, maximizing earnings from energy storage services.

The forecourts market is dominated by recognized brands such as GRIDSERVE (UK), Motor Fuel Group (MFG) (UK), Rontec (UK), Circle K (US), and SHELL RECHARGE (US).

Energy Storage Services (BESS and V2G) on the Rise

The energy storage service segment, comprising technologies like BESS and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), is anticipated to witness the highest growth. These technologies have evolved from being merely complementary to becoming core revenue streams. With EV usage increasing, there's more strain on grid infrastructure, necessitating intelligent decentralized energy solutions. BESS and V2G provide forecourts with lucrative models for energy storage, management, and trade, with expectations for exponential growth in revenue from energy storage services between 2025 and 2035.

The reduction in the cost of lithium-ion battery packs, central to BESS and V2G, has dramatically lowered capital expenditure for forecourt operators. As battery technologies advance and scale up, implementation becomes increasingly viable, accelerating the uptake of these services.

Asia Pacific and Europe: Leading Forecourt Markets

In Asia Pacific, forecourts enjoy high traffic due to strategic locations near highways and urban centers, making them prime sites for EV charging infrastructure. These locations are well-suited for fast-charging points due to their accessibility and ability to accommodate high vehicle volumes, aligning with customer usage patterns for swift stops.

Europe, driven by strict emissions standards and the EU's green deal, is accelerating its shift towards clean mobility. Energy giants like TotalEnergies, BP, and E.ON are investing heavily in upgrading forecourts, with plans to establish extensive new charging station networks and smart retail solutions. Such developments, combined with public transit enhancements and robust industry investments, are set to propel the market forward in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This comprehensive forecourts market report aids both market leaders and new entrants by detailing revenue streams, including those from charging, value-added services, and energy storage systems. Stakeholders will gain a clearer understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to devise effective business strategies. The report also sheds light on market dynamics, including the key drivers, constraints, and opportunities, offering valuable insights into product development, innovation, and market diversification.

The report provides insights into the following points:

Drivers such as the revenue potential of charging points and EV adoption; constraints related to decentralized charging infrastructures; opportunities through BESS and V2G.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into BESS and V2G projects and plans.

Market Development: An analysis of the lucrative forecourts market across various regions.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive details on business opportunities, revenue growth, and untapped sectors.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of strategies and service offerings from key players like GRIDSERVE, MFG, Rontec, Circle K, and SHELL RECHARGE.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $316.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Enhancing Customer Experience Through Service Diversification

Emerging Use Cases: Location-Based Services

Challenges:

Fuel Forecourts are Actively 'Solarizing' Operations Without Earning Additional Revenues

Case Studies:

Gridserve Case 1.5X Revenue Potential Through Energy Innovation

Industry Trends:

Favorable Regulatory Environment

Opportunities:

New Energy Business Models

Company Profiles

Gridserve

Eni - Enilive

Circle K

Shell Recharge

Electrify America

Porsche Charging Lounge

Audi

