Space Robotic Solutions Market Outlook 2025-2034 | AI-Powered Robotic Systems to Revolutionize Space Missions

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Robotic Solutions Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Solution (Remotely Operated Vehicles, Remote Manipulator System, Software, Services), By Application ( Deep Space, Near Space, Ground), By End User" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Space Robotic Solutions market is poised for remarkable growth, with its valuation expected to soar from USD 6.1 billion in 2025 to USD 12.7 billion by 2034, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 8.5%. This escalating market is driven by advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics, facilitating a wide array of applications such as satellite servicing, space exploration, infrastructure assembly, and debris removal. The focus on autonomous robotic systems that reduce human spaceflight-associated costs and risks is a key catalyst for this expansion.

Space robotics is instrumental in enhancing spacecraft capabilities and supporting deep space missions, tackling the growing concerns over space sustainability by addressing satellite maintenance and debris management. The commercialization of space, alongside forthcoming human missions to the Moon and Mars, further fuels the sector's momentum.

The advancements seen in 2024 highlight space robotics' pivotal role. NASA and ESA have significantly invested in deploying robotic systems across various missions, including enhancing robotic arms like the Canadarm2 for autonomous operations. The Artemis program has seen active developments in lunar rovers and autonomous miners, strengthening its lunar exploration mission. Commercial companies such as Astrobotic and Orbit Fab have made strides in in-orbit servicing and resource gathering, marking significant milestones in long-term space exploration and commercialization.

Looking ahead, advanced, multifunctional robots are expected to play a crucial role in the market's future trajectory. The demand for in-orbit servicing robots equipped for refueling, repair, and upgrades will rise as satellite constellations expand. These robots will be critical in supporting infrastructure for planned Moon and Mars missions, addressing space tourism needs by ensuring passenger safety and executing infrastructure maintenance tasks.

Employing AI and machine learning will result in more intelligent, adaptable robotic systems capable of autonomously handling complex tasks. The need for space debris removal will drive the proliferation of robots designed for space traffic management. Overcoming technical challenges, particularly the development of reliable, cost-effective systems for deep space missions, remains imperative for industry advancement.

Key Insights Space Robotic Solutions Market

Autonomous robots increasingly service satellites, perform in-orbit refueling, repair, and upgrade tasks.

AI-powered systems are enhancing real-time decision-making, reducing human intervention.

Lunar exploration and resource mining attract significant attention under the Artemis program.

Robots are pivotal for space debris removal, crucial for space sustainability.

Commercial space activities expand with robots assisting in space tourism and infrastructure maintenance.

Tech advancements in AI and robotics lead toward smarter, autonomous robots for complex tasks.

Space commercialization and human exploration efforts on the Moon and Mars present robotics opportunities.

Challenges persist with development costs, long testing periods, and ensuring system reliability.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceaneering International Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

iRobot Corporation

MDA Space and Robotics Ltd.

Redwire Corporation

Astroscale Holdings Inc.

Intuitive Machines LLC.

AMP Robotics Corp.

Olis Robotics Inc.

D-Orbit SpA

Tethers Unlimited Inc.

ClearSpace SA

Exyn Technologies Inc.

Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Tethers Unlimited Inc.

Space Applications Services NV/SA

Metecs LLC.

BluHaptics Inc.

Motiv Space Systems Inc.

Altius Space Machines Inc.

Bradford Space Inc.

Kubos Corporation

Oceaneering Space Systems Inc.

Ubotica Technologies Ltd.

Space Robotic Solutions Market Segmentation By Solution

Remotely Operated Vehicles

Remote Manipulator System

Software

Services

By Application

Deep Space

Near Space

Ground

By End User

Commercial

Government

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p1hx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment