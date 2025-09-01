Bicycle Accessories Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Surge in Smart and Connected Accessories Transforming the Market

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycle Accessories Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product (Apparels, Components, Bicycle Type (Mountain Bikes, Hybrid Bikes, Road Bikes, Cargo Bikes, Other Bicycle Types), By Marketplace, By Sale Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bicycle Accessories Market is valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 9.8% to reach global sales of USD 29.6 billion in 2034



The bicycle accessories market is thriving, fueled by a growing number of cycling enthusiasts and the increasing use of bicycles for commuting, fitness, and recreational purposes. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including helmets, lights, locks, saddlebags, repair kits, and wearable tech, all designed to enhance safety, comfort, and convenience for riders. As cycling gains popularity globally, the demand for high-quality accessories that improve the overall riding experience continues to grow.





In recent years, technological advancements and changing consumer preferences have shaped the market's trajectory. Smart accessories, such as Bluetooth-enabled helmets, GPS trackers, and integrated lighting systems, have gained traction among tech-savvy cyclists who prioritize safety and connectivity. Moreover, the rise of electric bicycles (e-bikes) has spurred the development of specialized accessories, including battery packs, chargers, and smartphone holders tailored to electric rides. Sustainability trends have also influenced the market, with eco-friendly and durable materials increasingly being used in the production of bicycle accessories.



Regionally, Europe leads the market due to strong cycling cultures, extensive biking infrastructure, and a focus on sustainable transportation. North America follows closely, driven by rising health consciousness and an emphasis on outdoor activities. In Asia-Pacific, growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the popularity of e-bikes are fueling market expansion. As cycling becomes a preferred mode of transport and leisure activity, the bicycle accessories market is set to witness steady growth, innovation, and diversification.



Key Insights Bicycle Accessories Market

Increasing adoption of smart and connected accessories, such as Bluetooth helmets and GPS-enabled lights.

Rising demand for e-bike-specific accessories, including battery management tools and enhanced locks.

Focus on eco-friendly materials and sustainable designs in response to consumer and environmental concerns.

Growing popularity of cycling as a means of transportation, fitness, and recreation.

Advancements in cycling technology driving innovation in accessories for safety, performance, and convenience.

Supportive government initiatives and infrastructure investments promoting cycling culture and accessory sales.

High competition among accessory manufacturers, resulting in price pressures and the need for continuous product differentiation.

Varying quality standards and certifications across regions, complicating market entry for smaller brands.

Economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions impacting production and distribution costs.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Bicycle Accessories market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024 - 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Bicycle Accessories.

Bicycle Accessories market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2024 - 2034.

Bicycle Accessories market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2024 - 2034.

Short and long-term Bicycle Accessories market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Bicycle Accessories market, Bicycle Accessories supply chain analysis.

Bicycle Accessories trade analysis, Bicycle Accessories market price analysis, Bicycle Accessories Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Bicycle Accessories market news and developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 29.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Bicycle Accessories Market Segmentation

By Product

Apparels

Components

Bicycle Type (Mountain Bikes

Hybrid Bikes

Road Bikes

Cargo Bikes

Other Bicycle Types

By Marketplace

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Sale Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.

