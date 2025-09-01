To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Date: 1 September 2025

Change to the Executive Board of Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit announces a change to the Executive Board of Totalkredit A/S.

An agreement has been made with Nicolaj Legind Jensen that he will step down from the Executive Board of Totalkredit A/S in connection with his leaving the Nykredit Group. Going forward, the Executive Board of Totalkredit A/S will consist of Maiken Moltke Olesen, Chief Executive Officer, and Iben Rohde, both of whom are members of the Executive Board of Totalkredit A/S today.

The change takes effect as from today.

Totalkredit has no further comments on this change to its Executive Board.

Questions may be addressed to Orhan Gökcen, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 6 39.

