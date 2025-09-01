North America Smart TV Market Report 2025-2033 | High-Speed Internet and OTT Platforms Drive Demand

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Smart TV Market Report by Resolution Type, and Country 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America smart TV market reached a valuation of USD 76.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to ascend to USD 224.0 billion by 2033, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 12.11% from 2025 to 2033. Factors such as the growing adoption of high-speed internet, the increasing traction of OTT platforms, and the surging demand among gamers significantly contribute to this growth trajectory.

A significant driver in the smart TV market is the enhanced utilization of high-speed internet for activities like socializing and education in the North American region. The convenience offered by OTT platforms, coupled with the availability of economical subscription models, fuels market expansion. Additionally, the increasing preference among gamers for smart TVs to optimize their gaming setup enhances the market outlook.

Further, smart TVs are being embraced in corporate settings to aid video conferencing and presentations, reinforcing market growth. Educational institutions are increasingly integrating smart TVs with smart-class technology, further augmenting market proliferation. Market leaders are focusing on enhancing smart TVs with advanced AI and HDR programming to refine their functionalities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $76.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $224 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered North America



Key Market Segmentation

Resolution Type Insights:

4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Currently, 4K UHD TV holds the largest segment.

Screen Size Insights:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

The segment of 32 to 45 inches dominates the market share.

Screen Type Insights:

Flat

Curved

Flat screens constitute the largest market share.

Technology Insights:

LCD

LED

OLED

QLED

LED technology leads the market share.

Platform Insights:

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Android remains the predominant platform.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Offline

Online

The offline channel accounts for the largest market share.

Application Insights:

Residential

Commercial

Residential applications dominate the market.

Country Insights:

United States

Canada

Mexico

The United States emerges as the largest market, driven by personalized entertainment and technological advancements.

