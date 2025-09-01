Media Press Conference for the 2025 CIFTIS Sports Service Sector Exhibition Held in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media press conference for the 2025 CIFTIS Sports Service Sector Exhibition held by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports announced that the Sports Services Exhibition will be held from September 10 to 14 at Halls 12 and 14 of Shougang Park, covering a total area of 7,650 square meters. Under the theme "Sports Event City, Connecting the World," the event will focus on internationalization, professionalism, and market orientation. By leveraging targeted approaches, it aims for significant breakthroughs in key areas. The exhibition will showcase advancements in sports technology, new business models, and innovative achievements across four dimensions: sports resource aggregation, technological empowerment, industry integration and innovation, and global service collaboration. The goal is to establish a closed-loop industrial ecosystem of resource matching, service delivery, and brand value enhancement, thereby supporting the qualitative upgrade of the CIFTIS.

The sports services sector highlights five key areas: technological sports services, international expansion of sports services, global sports exchanges, integration of sports with "industry, academia, research, practical operation", the introduction and promotion of sporting events. Concurrently, multiple conferences and forums will also be held to share cutting-edge perspectives in the sports industry. Additionally, a public open day will be from September 13 to 14, featuring supporting activities. The public will have the opportunity to participate in over fifty events, including e-sports racing, FIBA basketball competitions, Fulu ball, Pickleball, motion capture systems, low-altitude flight simulators, and interactive demonstrations of sports technology.

Source: Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports