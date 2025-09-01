XXKK Exchange Enters Indian Market with Secure, Efficient Crypto Trading

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading digital asset trading platform XXKK Exchange today announced its official entry into the Indian market, providing Indian users with secure, efficient, and compliant cryptocurrency trading services. This move marks the launch of XXKK’s strategic expansion into South Asia and demonstrates its commitment to promoting the adoption and growth of digital assets in India.

Localized Services Highlights

To enhance the trading experience for Indian users, XXKK has introduced localized services, including:

Support for UPI, IMPS, local e-wallets, and bank card channels , enabling fast deposits and instant withdrawals, helping users efficiently manage funds between fiat and cryptocurrencies.





24/7 Hindi-language customer support, allowing Indian users to receive assistance in their native language at any time, ensuring prompt problem resolution and improving user convenience and trust.

Global Reach, Multi-Currency Trading

Beyond localized services, XXKK Exchange supports trading of major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, and TRX, and allows users to seamlessly convert USDT to multiple fiat currencies, including INR, USD, EUR, and CNY, meeting the diverse needs of global users.

Security and Compliance First

XXKK Exchange employs a multi-layered security system, including two-factor authentication, address whitelisting, real-time risk monitoring, and manual review for sensitive operations. The platform has also obtained multiple international regulatory licenses, including US MSB (License No. 31000222694535), Canada MSB (License No. M22420435), and St. Vincent FSA (License No. 3393), ensuring a transparent and compliant trading experience for users in India and worldwide.

Deepening Presence in India, Unlocking Potential

The launch of localized services in India reflects XXKK’s recognition of the tremendous potential of the Indian digital asset market and its long-term commitment. Going forward, XXKK will continue to optimize local services, better understand user needs, and foster a sustainable digital asset trading ecosystem in India, achieving deep market penetration and long-term growth.

About XXKK Exchange

XXKK Exchange is a globally leading multi-asset cryptocurrency trading platform, founded by an international team with extensive experience in finance and blockchain technology. The platform offers low-cost, high-efficiency, and highly transparent digital asset trading services through innovative financial products and robust security systems.

Join XXKK Exchange today to seize market opportunities and experience secure and efficient trading!

Media Contact

Emmalyn Remogat Ferrer

Website: www.xxkk.com

Contact: marketing@xxkk.com

