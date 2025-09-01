Middle East & North Africa Construction Equipment Markets, 2025-2030 - Infrastructure Modernization Programs and Industrial Expansion Propel Growth

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & North Africa Construction Equipment Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & North Africa Construction Equipment Market was valued at USD 11.04 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.81%. The Middle East & North Africa construction equipment market is experiencing steady momentum driven by urban expansion, rising demand for mechanized solutions, and growing investment in industrial infrastructure.







Rapid modernization of construction practices has fueled the adoption of advanced machinery such as excavators, loaders, graders, and cranes across commercial, residential, and public works projects. For instance, Dubai's USD 10 billion infrastructure investment is driving growth in the GCC commercial vehicle market, supported by large-scale construction, rising tourism, and strong demand for heavy-duty trucks.

Saudi Arabia's USD 267 billion investment and Qatar's development strategy further fuel market expansion. Supply chain disruptions are boosting regional road transport, while non-oil sector growth in manufacturing and construction is set to increase vehicle demand across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.



Market Drivers

Infrastructure Modernization and Industrial Development



The construction equipment market is benefiting from accelerated modernization across infrastructure and industrial segments. Rising demand for large-scale development in sectors such as transportation, utilities, logistics, and manufacturing is creating consistent need for heavy-duty machinery including excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and pavers. Modern infrastructure projects require machinery with high operational efficiency, reliability, and advanced capabilities to meet project timelines and safety standards.



Industrial development, especially in the mining, oil and gas, and energy sectors, demands rugged and high-capacity equipment that can perform in tough environments with minimal downtime. This is pushing contractors to invest in modern construction equipment that offers precision control, durability, and multi-functionality. Automated features, GPS-enabled tracking, and fuel-efficient systems are becoming essential in meeting performance benchmarks. As industries expand, there is growing pressure to reduce manual labor, improve productivity, and maintain quality construction standards.



Key Market Challenges

High Equipment and Maintenance Costs



One of the major challenges facing the construction equipment market is the high initial investment required for purchasing advanced machinery. Many construction firms, particularly smaller ones, struggle with the upfront cost of acquiring heavy equipment, which often leads to underutilization or dependency on outdated machinery. Even with financing options, loan repayment schedules and interest burdens can strain operational budgets.

Maintenance costs are another significant concern, especially for complex machines with advanced technology that require skilled technicians and expensive spare parts. Downtime due to mechanical issues further amplifies operational expenses and disrupts project timelines. As construction equipment becomes more sophisticated, the cost of training operators and technicians also increases, adding to the total cost of ownership.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Compact and Multi-functional Equipment



There is a growing trend toward the adoption of compact and multi-functional construction equipment designed to perform in space-constrained environments and meet diverse operational needs. Contractors increasingly favor machines that offer a combination of power, flexibility, and ease of maneuverability, especially for urban construction projects, renovations, and interior works.



Compact excavators, skid-steer loaders, and backhoe loaders are gaining popularity for their ability to work efficiently in tight spaces while performing multiple tasks such as digging, lifting, grading, and trenching. This shift reduces the need for multiple specialized machines, lowering transportation, storage, and maintenance costs. Compact equipment also consumes less fuel and emits fewer pollutants, aligning with growing environmental concerns and regulatory compliance. Manufacturers are investing in design innovation, offering modular attachments that allow for rapid reconfiguration based on project requirements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Middle East FZE

Liebherr Middle East

Hitachi Construction Machinery Middle East Corp. FZE

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Zoomlion Gulf FZE

Terex Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V

Hyundai Doosan Infracore

Deere & Company

Middle East & North Africa Construction Equipment Market, By Equipment Type:

Loader

Forklift

Excavator

Dozers

Others

Middle East & North Africa Construction Equipment Market, By End User:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Others

Middle East & North Africa Construction Equipment Market, By Application:

Excavation and Mining

Lifting and Material Handling

Earth Moving

Transportation

Others

Middle East & North Africa Construction Equipment Market, By Country:

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Qatar

Egypt

Rest of Middle East & North Africa

