Green Hydrogen Market Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034): Emerging Trends and Competitive Strategies Shaping the Future

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green hydrogen market size is poised to significantly expand, reaching a volume of 1.40 in 2024 and growing further at a CAGR of 59.70% from 2025 to 2034, achieving an estimated volume of 151.07 in 2034. This rapid growth in the green hydrogen market is driven by new technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and government initiatives encouraging sustainable energy solutions.

News and Developments in the Market

Linde announced a development of a 35-megawatt PEM electrolyser at Niagara Falls, New York, leveraging hydroelectric power to meet the demand for green liquid hydrogen. In a similar vein, Reliance Industries Ltd. is exploring new technologies for electrolysers to aid cost-effective green hydrogen production in India. The company seeks to capitalize on government incentives to produce green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram by 2030, propelling India to the forefront of green hydrogen production.

Further global collaborations highlight the market's positive trajectory. Engie and Masdar have partnered to establish a giga-scale green hydrogen hub in the UAE aiming to enhance export capabilities. Siemens Energy has engaged with Oman Hydrogen Centre to explore local applications of green hydrogen. Moreover, Engie and Total are progressing with the Masshylia project in France, expected to significantly cut CO2 emissions by producing biofuels.

Major Green Hydrogen Market Trends

The reduction in electrolyser costs, enhanced efficiency, and the push for decarbonization are significantly aiding the green hydrogen market. Government incentives, such as India's production-linked incentive scheme, are pivotal in boosting domestic production capabilities. Research and development efforts are fostering innovative production methods, including solar hydrogen production and thermochemical splitting.

Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation

The market divides into various segments based on technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis, PEM, SOEC), end user (Transport, Utilities, Grid Injection, Industrial), source (Solar, Wind, Geothermal), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The proton exchange membrane electrolysers are integral to the market due to their operational advantages and increasing availability. Conversely, alkaline water electrolysis, suitable for large-scale operations, and solid oxide fuel cells, known for efficiency, support industrial applications.

Demand from the Transportation Sector

Green hydrogen's role in propelling the transportation sector is underscored by the rise in fuel cell electric vehicles. Governments are prioritizing sustainable transport solutions, evident from India's launch of Toyota Mirai-a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle. Simultaneously, the green hydrogen market is diversifying into grid applications and industrial uses, including the chemical, petrochemical, and steel industries.

Competitive Landscape

Key players like Air Liquide, Linde Plc, Engie, alongside other industry giants like Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Uniper SE, and Siemens Energy AG, are at the forefront of shaping the market through strategic expansions and technological enhancements. Their collective efforts are pivotal in meeting global green hydrogen demands.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Green Hydrogen Share in the Net Zero Scenario, 2020-2030 5.1 By Application 5.2 By Technology

6 Global Green Hydrogen Market Analysis 6.1 Key Industry Highlights 6.2 Global Green Hydrogen Historical Market (2018-2024) 6.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market Forecast (2025-2034) 6.4 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Technology/Electrolyser 6.5 Global Green Hydrogen Market by End User 6.6 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Source 6.7 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Capacity 6.8 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Region

7 North America Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

8 Europe Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

10 Latin America Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

12 Market Dynamics 12.1 SWOT Analysis 12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 12.3 Key Indicators for Demand 12.4 Key Indicators for Price

13 Production Cost Analysis, By Major Producing Countries

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape 15.1 Supplier Selection 15.2 Key Global Players 15.3 Key Regional Players 15.4 Key Player Strategies 15.5 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw624g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.