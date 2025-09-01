Coding Bootcamp Market Size and Shares Outlook (2025-2034) Featuring General Assembly, App Academy, Bloom Institute of Technology, Thinkful, and Flatiron School Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding Bootcamp Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coding bootcamp market, valued at approximately USD 2.10 billion in 2024, is projected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 17.30% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 10.38 billion by 2034.

Key Trends in the Market

Coding bootcamps are experiencing growing momentum due to several influential trends:

The increasing demand for e-learning solutions worldwide is a notable trend, driven by their affordability and convenience. This shift has been well-received by students, professionals, and enterprises.

Corporate training in tech companies is contributing to market expansion. Organizations are keen on enhancing employee skills to keep pace with technological advancements, thereby opting for coding bootcamps.

The rising interest in specialized and unique courses is propelling market growth. Such courses produce job-ready professionals renowned for their high-skill proficiency, thus gaining traction within the tech sector.

Market Segmentation

The report provides detailed analysis through various segments:

End User: Individual Learners, Institutional Learners

Programming Language: Full-Stack JavaScript, Java, Python, .NET, Ruby, Others

Employment Type: Full-Time Employed, Part-Time Employed/Freelancers, Students/Unemployed

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Market Share by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the coding bootcamp market owing to increased enrolments in both part-time and full-time bootcamps. The surge in popularity of programming languages such as Java and Python is fueling market growth. Further support comes from established IT infrastructure, a plethora of companies with coding demands, and robust entrepreneurial opportunities. Investment in enhancing coding skills to improve user experience is also propelling market revenue across this region.

Competitive Landscape

General Assembly , established in 2010 in Texas, United States, is a leader in career transformation and education. The company builds strategic networks connecting talent with opportunities across industries.

, established in 2010 in Texas, United States, is a leader in career transformation and education. The company builds strategic networks connecting talent with opportunities across industries. App Academy , founded in 2012, based in California, is recognized for its leading role in software engineering education. Their graduates have found placements in renowned companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

, founded in 2012, based in California, is recognized for its leading role in software engineering education. Their graduates have found placements in renowned companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Bloom Institute of Technology, established in 2016 in California, offers innovative, personalized learning experiences, career support, and live instruction, facilitating successful tech careers.

Other prominent market players include Thinkful, Inc., Flatiron School, Galvanize, Inc., HyperionDev, Bottega Tech, Fullstack Academy, LLC, and Covalence, LLC.

