Artificial Intelligence in the Global Marketing Industry 2025-2034 - Chatbots, Recommendation Engines, and Customer-Centric Strategies Driving Revenues

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market size is forecasted to grow from USD 23.50 Billion in 2024 to approximately USD 171.66 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 22.00% between 2025 and 2034.
Key Trends in the Market
AI is increasingly being integrated into marketing strategies, automating decision-making by analyzing data and observing audience behaviors and market trends. Notable AI marketing tools include chatbots, personal assistants, recommendation engines, and image recognition technologies. The trend toward digitization across various sectors significantly boosts the AI marketing market, driven by the Internet of Things and related technologies.
Additionally, deep learning is facilitating remarkable outcomes in domains such as natural language processing and recommendation systems, enhancing AI deployment in marketing practices. Furthermore, the importance of customer-centric strategies is notable with AI offering valuable insights to bolster customer relationships.
Competitive Landscape
The market includes key players like Google LLC, known for expertise in AI and diverse technological innovations. Salesforce, Inc. leads in cloud-based solutions and customer relationship management. Quantcast Corp. excels in digital advertising technologies, enhancing audience insights and optimizing digital strategies. Other prominent market participants include IBM Corporation, Appier Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Meta Platforms, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., PM AM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Adobe Inc.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Market Breakup by Deployment:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
The cloud segment is projected for healthy growth, attributable to benefits such as improved accessibility, affordability, scalability, and ease of deployment compared to on-premises solutions.
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Context Aware Computing
- Natural Language Processing
- Computer Vision
Market Breakup by Application:
- Social Media Advertising
- Sales and Marketing Automation
- Content Curation
- Virtual Assistant
- Web and App Personalisation
- Search Advertising
- Analytics
- Voice Search
- Others
Virtual assistants are a significant market segment, favored for their ability to engage customer care services efficiently. These AI tools improve responses to FAQs and are crucial to customer services and sales strategies.
Market Breakup by End Use:
- BFSI
- Retail
- Enterprise
- Consumer Goods
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
