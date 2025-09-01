Artificial Intelligence in the Global Marketing Industry 2025-2034 - Chatbots, Recommendation Engines, and Customer-Centric Strategies Driving Revenues

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Outlook Report - Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market size is forecasted to grow from USD 23.50 Billion in 2024 to approximately USD 171.66 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 22.00% between 2025 and 2034.

Key Trends in the Market

AI is increasingly being integrated into marketing strategies, automating decision-making by analyzing data and observing audience behaviors and market trends. Notable AI marketing tools include chatbots, personal assistants, recommendation engines, and image recognition technologies. The trend toward digitization across various sectors significantly boosts the AI marketing market, driven by the Internet of Things and related technologies.

Additionally, deep learning is facilitating remarkable outcomes in domains such as natural language processing and recommendation systems, enhancing AI deployment in marketing practices. Furthermore, the importance of customer-centric strategies is notable with AI offering valuable insights to bolster customer relationships.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes key players like Google LLC, known for expertise in AI and diverse technological innovations. Salesforce, Inc. leads in cloud-based solutions and customer relationship management. Quantcast Corp. excels in digital advertising technologies, enhancing audience insights and optimizing digital strategies. Other prominent market participants include IBM Corporation, Appier Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Meta Platforms, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., PM AM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Adobe Inc.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

The cloud segment is projected for healthy growth, attributable to benefits such as improved accessibility, affordability, scalability, and ease of deployment compared to on-premises solutions.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Context Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Market Breakup by Application:

Social Media Advertising

Sales and Marketing Automation

Content Curation

Virtual Assistant

Web and App Personalisation

Search Advertising

Analytics

Voice Search

Others

Virtual assistants are a significant market segment, favored for their ability to engage customer care services efficiently. These AI tools improve responses to FAQs and are crucial to customer services and sales strategies.

Market Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

Retail

Enterprise

Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis

6 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis

7 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis

9 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

12 Competitive Landscape

