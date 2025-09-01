Animal Health Market Trends, Key Player Strategies, and Growth Outlook to 2034 - Zoonotic Disease Prevention, Digital Diagnostic Tech, and Sustainable Antibiotic Alternatives are Key Areas

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal health market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of USD 59.24 billion in 2024, expected to expand to approximately USD 110.16 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.40%. This growth reflects increasing demand for animal healthcare products such as nutrition, vaccines, and medicines, driven by rising pet ownership and the emphasis on animal welfare.

Animal Health Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant share of the global animal health market, primarily due to high pet ownership rates, a comprehensive veterinary network, and an increasing demand for animal-based products. In addition, rising awareness about animal welfare among pet and commercial animal owners further drives the market. The U.S. in particular sees expansion driven by increased demand for commercial animals, a higher prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and increased spending on companion animals.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth bolstered by rising pet ownership, animal welfare initiatives, and investment in veterinary infrastructure. Key industry players are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific to capitalize on the burgeoning market.

Drivers of Market Growth

The growth of the global animal health market is significantly influenced by the expanding human-animal bond which increases the demand for products related to companion animal care. This trend is particularly evident in the increased spending on pets in developing nations, along with rising demand for novel, premium treatments and medicines for pets. Key therapeutic segments for companion animals include endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia, anaesthesia, antibiotics, cardiovascular, and critical care.

On the commercial side, demand for high-quality animal protein and dairy products is a key growth driver. The increased focus on commercial animal welfare, healthier and more productive animals, and greater vaccine use also contributes to market expansion. Key therapeutic sectors for commercial animals include water-soluble antibiotics, vaccines, and locomotion (lameness) and pain management.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

The prevalence of zoonotic diseases like animal flu and Lyme disease raises the need for efficient vaccines to protect animals and minimize disease spread to humans. Opportunities for market growth include developing alternatives to antibiotics to reduce antimicrobial resistance and environmental damage. Digital technologies and innovative methods for early disease recognition and parasite control further bolster market expansion.

Animal Health Industry Segmentation

By animal type, the market is divided into:

Commercial Animals Poultry Swine Cattle Sheep and Goat Others

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Others



By product type, the market encompasses:

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Others

By end-use, the market includes:

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Animal Care and Rehabilitation Centres

Diagnostics Centres

Others

By region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Global Animal Health Market

An analysis of key players and their strategic developments includes:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Merck Animal Health

Zoetis Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Virbac S.A.

Vetoquinol SA

Others

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Animal Health Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Animal Health Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Animal Health Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Animal Health Market by Animal Type 5.4.1 Commercial Animals 5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 5.4.1.3 Breakup by Type 5.4.2 Companion Animals 5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 5.4.2.3 Breakup by Type

5.5 Global Animal Health Market by Product Type

5.6 Global Animal Health Market by End Use

5.7 Global Animal Health Market by Region

6 North America Animal Health Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Animal Health Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia Pacific Animal Health Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Animal Health Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Animal Health Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis 11.1.1 Strengths 11.1.2 Weaknesses 11.1.3 Opportunities 11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

