Denmark Cards and Payments Statistical Yearbook 2025: Key Initiatives and API Roll-Outs

The digital payments landscape is poised for transformative updates throughout 2025, revealing the deep-seated impacts of COVID-19 on digital and card payments, alongside e-commerce and m-commerce across various markets. The sector will see enhanced real-time payments infrastructure growth, detailed by market analysis, illuminating the expansion and integration of real-time payment systems. Open Banking's infrastructure proliferation, including comprehensive API rollouts and strategic market initiatives, will further enhance the financial ecosystems.

The ascendancy of contactless and mobile payments continues unabated, with market-specific statistics highlighting their proliferation. In parallel, developments in cryptocurrency, stablecoins, and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiatives receive detailed monitoring by market. A comprehensive update on bank channel digitalization offers insights, bolstered by a column dedicated to forecasting in all major analytical tables.

The press release addresses the introduction of a reader-friendly design that accentuates enhanced data visualization, making complex data more accessible. Industry innovations and bank deployments in electronic identification (eID), biometrics, and artificial intelligence (AI) underscore the shift towards a digitally fluent financial sector. The integration of digital challengers and neobanks into traditional banking infrastructure marks a significant evolution in the banking environment.

For 2023-24, updates accommodate crucial facets like Bank M&As and restructuring, improved mobile banking applications, and digital wallet initiatives. Increased insights into Payment Service Providers (PSPs) by country, alongside real-time payments adoption and QR code payment implementation, are also presented. Notable enhancements in card fraud monitoring within Europe, accompanied by details of non-bank card issuances and co-brands, provide a comprehensive view of the prevailing market conditions.

This release highlights new payment trends segmented by country, encompassing contactless, NFC technology, QR code, mPOS, SoftPOS services, and biometric authentication developments. It delves into digital wallets, in-app, and mobile in-store payments, and emphasizes instant payments and eID initiatives, rounding off with cryptocurrencies and CBDC activities.

Additional data enrichments are introduced, featuring updated card business data from 2019 to 2023, including Year-over-Year growth rates, CAGR, and 2024 forecasts. Key metrics such as population, cards per capita, and card value per capita are assessed. Furthermore, a detailed exploration of debit and credit card usage informs about card payments, average transaction values, ATM and POS statistics, and internet usage's impact on e-payments and B2C e-commerce growth.

This meticulous update offers a robust look into digital payments' future, setting the stage for significant advancements in 2025 and reinforcing comprehension of market trends and data insights.

