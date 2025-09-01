Black Tie CBD Unveils New Batch of THCA MINIS aka THCA Small Buds with 13+ Strains

Browns Summit, NC, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tie CBD, a leader in premium hemp and cannabis alternatives, unveils a fresh batch of its popular THCA MINIS—also known as THCA Small Buds or Popcorn Buds—which the brand has been offering since 2019. This new batch offers consumers an affordable way to experience the same top-shelf potency, terpene richness, and cannabinoid content as full-sized dispensary-grade flower—without compromising on quality.

In a market where aesthetics have often dictated price, Black Tie is highlighting that THCA small buds carry the same richness and terpene complexity as full-sized flowers. By offering Minis, Black Tie is not only making premium cannabis more affordable, but also encouraging consumers to rethink how they measure quality. This perspective underscores a growing trend: that cannabis is about experience and authenticity, not just appearance.

What Makes THCA Unique

Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) is the non-psychoactive precursor to THC, present in nearly every raw cannabis flower. When exposed to heat through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA naturally converts into THC, the compound known for its euphoric effects. This means that whether you’re shopping at a legal dispensary in Colorado or exploring hemp-derived flower online, the buds are fundamentally THCA-dominant.

Kyle, Founder of Black Tie CBD, explains:

"When explaining THC-A, it's important to note that all cannabis naturally develops rich in THC-A — including the flower sold in California and Colorado dispensaries, which is also THC-A dominant. At Black Tie, our flowers are organically grown and remain in their pure, natural state—never adulterated or modified."

Organically Grown, Naturally Preserved

At Black Tie, quality is never compromised. Each batch of THCA Minis is organically grown in controlled environments, ensuring clean cultivation practices without synthetic interference. The result is flower that retains its authentic terpene profiles, cannabinoid diversity, and smooth-burning nature.

Unlike trim or shake—which are often misrepresented as budget cannabis options—THCA Minis are true, intact flowers. Each nug measures roughly half an inch across, sifted carefully through a ½” screen for consistency. Despite their size, they boast the same resin-coated trichomes, cannabinoid density, and terpene aroma as full-sized buds.

“Consumers deserve transparency,” adds Kyle.

“Our Minis prove that you don’t have to choose between affordability and authenticity. We maintain the same standards as our award-winning indoor flower—organically cultivated, carefully processed, and fully third-party lab tested.”

Expanding Variety: 13+ Strains Available

The latest batch of THCA Minis features a diverse lineup of 13+ strains, each chosen for its flavor, aroma, and balanced effects. Varieties such as Gelato, Sherb Cake, Tropicana Cherry, and Grapes N Cream highlight the best of today’s cannabis genetics—now available in smaller, more accessible form.

Whether consumers prefer the daytime creativity of Tangie Gelato, the evening calm of Sherb Cake, or the balanced relaxation of Agent Orange, Black Tie’s Minis deliver something for every preference. By offering a broad selection, the brand ensures that small-bud shoppers don’t have to compromise on diversity or quality.

Educating the Market on Value

In today’s cannabis economy, value-conscious consumers are driving a shift in purchasing behavior. THCA Minis address this demand by combining premium potency with an approachable price point. Typically priced up to 50% less than large buds, they offer the same cannabinoid and terpene richness without the premium price tag.

Industry experts note that this approach could reshape perceptions of cannabis flower, much like the rise of craft beer cans compared to traditional bottles. Just as size and packaging don’t define flavor in beverages, bud size doesn’t dictate potency in cannabis.

Looking Ahead

With this expanded release of THCA Minis, Black Tie continues to innovate in the hemp flower category, while staying true to its mission of offering transparent, lab-tested, and organically grown cannabis products. This release not only provides consumers with more options but also helps educate the market on the natural role of THCA in cannabis cultivation.

“Our customers value honesty, consistency, and results,” Kyle concludes.

“With Minis, we’re delivering all three—while proving that cannabis in its natural state, whether large or small, is equally powerful.”

Market Impact: Meeting Demand for Affordable Cannabis Options

The continued rollout of THCA Flower Minis comes at a pivotal time for the cannabis and hemp industries. Across both traditional dispensary markets and federally legal hemp marketplaces, consumer demand is shifting rapidly. Shoppers are increasingly prioritizing value, transparency, and potency over visual presentation.

In legal cannabis states such as California and Colorado, small buds have become a growing category, often marketed as “popcorn nugs” or “minis.” Their popularity demonstrates that today’s consumer is not deterred by bud size; instead, they are motivated by price-to-potency ratios and accessibility.

“With this latest batch of THCA Minis (an offering since 2019), Black Tie is not only meeting this demand but also pioneering the category in the hemp-derived cannabis space, where lab-tested compliance and affordability are even more crucial.

Industry analysts predict that the small bud category will see double-digit growth over the next three years, driven by affordability and the rise of informed consumers who understand that bud size has no impact on cannabinoid content. Black Tie’s move positions the company at the forefront of this trend, giving it a first-mover advantage in the federally legal THCA flower market.

Consumer Trends: Value-Driven, Educated, and Selective

The cannabis consumer of 2025 is markedly different from the one of five years ago. Today’s buyers:

Seek transparency through lab results and proof of cultivation practices.

through lab results and proof of cultivation practices. Expect affordability without compromising quality.

without compromising quality. Look for variety , with strains that deliver specific effects or flavors.

, with strains that deliver specific effects or flavors. Embrace sustainability, preferring products that minimize waste.

THCA Minis align with each of these trends. They are fully third-party lab tested, proving cannabinoid potency and safety. They are sold at up to 50% lower cost than large buds, making them budget-friendly without sacrificing the premium indoor cultivation standards Black Tie is known for. Their broad strain availability appeals to adventurous consumers who want to try multiple genetics without overspending. And by utilizing smaller buds that might otherwise go unsold, Black Tie reinforces its commitment to sustainable, waste-reducing practices.

This consumer alignment is not accidental. Black Tie has spent years building its reputation as a brand that listens to its audience, adapting its offerings to meet real-world needs. The introduction of Minis is a continuation of that philosophy, designed to meet customers where they are today.

Black Tie CBD as a Premium Yet Accessible Brand

Black Tie has consistently differentiated itself within the crowded hemp marketplace by delivering dispensary-grade THCA flower through federally legal channels. Unlike many hemp brands that focus primarily on CBD-rich offerings, Black Tie has leaned into the rising popularity of THCA flower, which mirrors the experience of traditional cannabis while remaining compliant with federal law.

The Minis line (offered since 2019) enhances this positioning in several ways:

Premium Quality, Accessible Pricing – By offering the same organically grown, indoor-cultivated flower in smaller bud form, Black Tie allows more consumers to experience high-end cannabis at a lower cost. Category Leadership – As one of the first hemp brands to market THCA Minis at scale, Black Tie is establishing itself as the go-to source for popcorn buds in the federally legal marketplace. Education-First Approach – Through clear messaging about the natural role of THCA in cannabis, Black Tie is building trust and authority. Consumers are reminded that all cannabis is THCA-dominant in its natural state, reinforcing both transparency and authenticity. Upscale Branding with Broad Reach – While many “budget” cannabis offerings can dilute brand perception, Black Tie has carefully crafted its Minis release to maintain its upscale reputation. The product is framed not as a discount option, but as a smart, sustainable, and consumer-friendly choice.

Why Small Buds Are the Future

The rise of small buds mirrors a broader shift in consumer purchasing patterns across industries. In food and beverage, for example, “imperfect produce” and smaller cuts of premium meats have become increasingly popular as shoppers prioritize value and sustainability over aesthetics. The cannabis industry is no exception.

As legalization expands and markets mature, buyers are recognizing that bud size does not define potency, terpene richness, or overall quality. Instead, they’re turning to brands that can provide education and reassurance.

Black Tie’s longstanding THCA Minis line—reinforced by this latest batch—taps into this trend while also expanding the federally legal THCA flower category, which has seen exponential growth in the past couple of years. By combining industry-leading cultivation practices with consumer-friendly pricing, the company is positioning itself not just as a participant in this trend, but as a driver of its future.

A Sustainable, Long-Term Play

In addition to its economic and consumer appeal, Minis represent a more sustainable approach to cultivation. By marketing small buds instead of relegating them to waste or processing, Black Tie maximizes yield and reduces environmental impact.

This eco-conscious strategy resonates strongly with younger consumers and health-conscious buyers, who increasingly evaluate brands not only on product quality but also on their ethical and environmental footprint. For Black Tie, the Minis line is both a commercial and cultural win.

Looking Ahead: Black Tie’s Vision

As Black Tie continues to expand its product offerings, the success of the THCA Minis line—and this latest batch—serves as a blueprint for how the company will approach future innovations: listen to consumers, lead with transparency, and deliver uncompromising quality at accessible prices.

By establishing itself as a premium-yet-accessible brand, Black Tie is well-positioned to capture market share as the THCA flower category grows nationwide.

“With this latest release of THCA Minis, we’re reaffirming our commitment to quality and accessibility,” says Kyle, Founder of Black Tie.

Final Word

Black Tie’s THCA Minis have been a cornerstone of the brand’s flower offerings since 2019—consistently reflecting evolving consumer preferences, responding to economic realities, and reinforcing Black Tie’s leadership in the industry

With a new batch now available in 13+ strains—each backed by third-party lab tests and organically grown cultivation—Minis prove once again that great things truly come in small packages.





Media Contact:

Company: Black Tie CBD

Website: Blacktiecbd.net

Contact: Kyle Colpack, Founder and CEO

Email: kyle@blacktiecbd.net



