Vchat Launches: Vietnam’s Vision for the Future of Social Networks

Khanh Hoa, Vietnam, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a digital landscape long dominated by Silicon Valley and China’s internet giants, a new force is rewriting the rules of connection and community: Vchat, a project born in Vietnam with a vision far larger than just another messaging app.

What began as a communication tool has evolved into an awakening ecosystem — where ownership, governance, and value converge. Its mission is simple yet radical: return voice, value, and agency to the people.

The Ownership Economy

Unlike traditional social platforms that extract value from user data and attention, Vchat flips the model:

• Web3 Transparency – All contributions are recorded on-chain, ensuring fairness and traceability.

• AI Personalization – Each user interacts with an intelligent assistant that supports their journey.

• Community Rewards – Engagement is converted into VCT Tokens, turning participation into tangible ownership.

At the heart of this system lies the VCT Token, powering Vchat’s digital economy. Every like, post, or contribution flows back into the community — not upward to corporations. Users can tip creators, unlock services, trade in the marketplace, or reinvest in the platform’s growth.

Governance by the People

Vchat is not run from boardrooms but by its community. Through DAO governance, users vote on features, economics, and rules of the ecosystem. Decisions once made in closed circles are now open, transparent, and democratic — a genuine shift of power from corporations to communities.

Even advertising is reimagined. Instead of intrusive algorithms, Vchat introduces consensus-driven visibility, where creators and businesses gain exposure through community approval, not manipulation.

Commerce Without Borders

Beyond social interaction, Vchat embeds seamless borderless commerce. Users can buy, sell, and exchange digital goods or services directly through VCT — bypassing intermediaries. This creates a global marketplace where every participant is both a consumer and an entrepreneur.

The VK Vision: From Vietnam, to the World

Behind Vchat is VK, a founder whose philosophy goes beyond building platforms. As the Whitepaper states:

“We are not chasing the attention economy. We are building the ownership economy — where communities don’t just participate, they lead.”

This vision positions Vietnam not as a follower of digital trends, but as a producer of systems that can redefine global standards. Observers believe Vchat’s trajectory could mark a turning point not just for Vietnam’s tech landscape, but for the future of the internet itself.

A Turning Point in Digital Culture

Vchat is not competing for ad revenue or screen time. It is offering an entirely new paradigm:

• Where users are co-owners, not data points.

• Where technology empowers, not controls.

• Where value circulates within communities, not siphoned by corporations.

As the project scales globally, it carries a bold message:

“The future does not only begin in Silicon Valley. The future can begin anywhere — even here, in Vietnam.”

Official Information

Website: https://tapdoanvk.com

Whitepaper: https://token.tapdoanvk.com

About Vchat

Vchat is governed by a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), ensuring that decisions are transparent, democratic, and community-driven. From feature development to tokenomics, users hold real voting power — shifting control from boardrooms to the people who make the network thrive.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.









