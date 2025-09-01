MVstaking Strengthens Market Presence as Crypto Hits Historic Highs





New York City, NY, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As September comes to a close, the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a euphoric wave of growth. Bitcoin is hovering around $108,000, while Ethereum, Solana, Celestia (TIA), and Bittensor (TAO) have all reached new all-time highs, reinforcing investor enthusiasm and placing blockchain technology back into the global spotlight.

In the middle of this record-breaking momentum, MVStaking has strategically expanded its operations to offer a safe, efficient, and accessible staking experience, allowing users to benefit from blockchain participation without needing to speculate, trade, or time the market.

Rather than encouraging users to chase price rallies, MVstaking promotes long-term, protocol-level participation, providing an intelligent way to earn crypto income daily. The company’s smart contract–driven platform enables users to stake leading assets securely, offering transparent, automated reward settlements and an intuitive staking dashboard.

A Strategic Approach in a Volatile Market

The crypto market has always been defined by cycles of volatility. MVstaking’s approach is to help users capitalise on ecosystem-level rewards rather than unpredictable trading behaviour. This approach not only creates financial consistency for users but also contributes to the decentralisation and stability of the blockchain networks themselves.

The company’s strategy during this bull run includes:

Real-time support for fast-rising tokens like TIA and TAO

Enhanced validator uptime for uninterrupted staking rewards

User onboarding automation to handle traffic spikes

Short and mid-term staking contracts with daily reward settlements

Quote from the Company

“In moments of historic market growth, the temptation to jump into speculative trading is strong. But MVstaking offers a smarter path—where users contribute to network health while earning consistent crypto income,” said an MVstaking spokesperson.

“We believe that staking is the foundation of responsible participation in the crypto economy. Our mission is to make that participation simple, secure, and sustainable for everyone.”

Launched Offers During ATH Rally

To celebrate the ATH wave and encourage broader user involvement, MVstaking has introduced several exclusive promotions:

Sign up and get a $20 deposit immediately

Flash Reward Boosts for high-volume stakers

ATH Collector Badges & NFT Rewards for first-time and long-term users

Auto-Renewal Options for existing stakers to extend contracts during bullish periods

These offerings have led to a surge in staking activity across MVstaking’s supported assets, especially on Ethereum, Bittensor, and Celestia, where network support is in high demand due to increased chain activity and protocol upgrades.

Crypto Income with Confidence

MVstaking has seen consistent growth in global user adoption throughout August 2025, driven by its “Stake with Purpose” campaign and the platform’s promise of principal-protected staking cycles, renewable contracts, and crypto income settlements every 24 hours.

With the crypto market pushing into uncharted territory, MVstaking is proving to be an essential tool for both newcomers and seasoned users looking to participate in the blockchain economy without risking exposure to high-volatility trades.

As more institutional attention flows into the staking narrative, and Proof-of-Stake continues to dominate consensus protocols, MVstaking is well-positioned to lead the next phase of responsible Web3 participation.

About MVstaking

MVINV is a global staking infrastructure provider offering clean-energy-powered, contract-based staking services across major crypto protocols. By combining intuitive design with secure blockchain architecture, MVstaking delivers consistent and scalable staking solutions for users worldwide.

