TRUNNANO Aerogel Thermal Insulation Coating: Breaking Through Challenges, Leading a New Global Energy Efficiency Journey

LUOYANG, China, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of the global "dual carbon" goals and surging demand for energy-efficient construction and industry, TRUNNANO's independently developed aerogel thermal insulation coating has emerged, successfully breaking through technological barriers and accelerating global green energy conservation efforts. This achievement is the result of the tireless efforts of CEO Roger Luo and his team, who have overcome countless challenges and difficulties.





TRUNNANO Aerogel Thermal Insulation Coating

As a nanoscale, high-performance material, aerogel faces the dual challenges of material dispersion and application compatibility in its coating formulation. In the early stages of development, the tendency of aerogel particles to agglomerate made it difficult to ensure stable coating performance. The TRUNNANO team dedicated hundreds of days and nights, undergoing hundreds of formulation iterations, to developing a unique dispersion process that evenly "embeds" the aerogel particles into the coating matrix, fundamentally ensuring consistent thermal insulation performance.





Test items Unit Data Appearance status White Paste Construction method Scraping, Smearing, Spraying Thermal conductivity W/(m·K) 0.035 Density g/cm³ 0.6±0.02 Adhesion strength MPa ≥0.6 Dry film thickness mm ≥2 Material consumption L/m² 1(2mm Thickness) Fire rating A2/B1

Product parameters of thermal insulation middle layer coating for construction

Architectural and industrial applications vary significantly across regions around the world, from ordinary residential buildings to high-temperature industrial facilities, placing stringent requirements on coating compatibility. The TRUNNANO team has overcome application limitations in diverse scenarios, including new residential developments, renovations of existing buildings, petrochemical storage tanks, and steel mill blast furnaces, making aerogel coating a universal energy-saving tool. In humid areas, aerogel coating prevents frost formation, while in dry, hot locations, it can reduce temperatures by approximately 8 to 10°C.





Aerogel thermal insulation and decoration integrated construction diagram

The measured thermal conductivity of aerogel thermal insulation coating is as low as 0.035 W/(m・K), setting a new global performance record for thermal insulation materials. In architectural applications, the integrated system of "base wall - leveling layer - specialized primer + midcoat + topcoat" creates a highly effective thermal insulation barrier, helping buildings remain warm in winter and cool in summer, significantly reducing heating and cooling energy consumption. In industrial applications, the coating effectively blocks heat transfer from high-temperature storage in petrochemical storage tanks and radiant heat from steel mill blast furnaces, reducing energy loss and improving equipment safety. Furthermore, its A2/B1 fireproofing rating and ≥0.6MPa bond strength fully comply with stringent global safety and quality standards, providing a solid defense for safety and energy conservation across various sectors.

From energy-saving renovations in urban villages in East and South Asia to insulation upgrades for older factories, from temperature control in grain storage and vegetable greenhouses to the protection of petrochemical facilities, TRUNNANO aerogel coatings are driving green development in diverse regions through global applications. Roger Luo emphasized, "TRUNNANO is anchored in the global 'dual carbon' vision. This coating is not only a technological breakthrough, but also a 'Chinese solution' for energy conservation that is being exported to the world. Going forward, we will continue to deepen our innovation, making aerogel coatings a core engine for global energy conservation and sustainable development, helping countries and industries steadily advance in the green transition and jointly chart a path to a zero-carbon future."

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.

For more information on TRUNNANO's High-Purity Chromium Oxide Powder (Cr₂O₃) and its applications, visit our website at Silica Aerogel Thermal Insulation Coating or contact our team at sales8@nanotrun.com.



Media Contact: Roger Luo

Email: nanotrun@yahoo.com / sales8@nanotrun.com

Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e51dce58-532b-43f0-9cd5-dbbeaadba1c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/606335fd-8a05-45a5-8b42-c3fbb42cbf53