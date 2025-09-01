Edumentors Raises $2M Seed Round to Build the World’s First Human-AI Tutor

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK-based online tutoring platform Edumentors is proud to announce that it has secured $2 million in seed investment to build Edu AI – the world’s first fully interactive, human-like AI tutor. This funding enables Edumentors to transform the way education is delivered to school students and make high-quality education accessible at scale.



Despite the rapid development of AI, access to quality education remains a challenge. Experienced tutors charge high prices. As a result, current costs and limited human resources make personalised tutoring an expensive service that families miss out on. Edumentors is here to change that. Introducing Edu AI, the world’s first human-like, live and interactive AI tutor.



“We believe every student deserves a world-class education, no matter their location or social background. With our new AI tutor – Edu AI, we’re opening doors for hundreds of millions of students to get access to the highest quality individual tutoring,” said Tornike Asatiani, Founder & CEO of Edumentors.



Education should be accessible, which is why Edumentors was built. It is a platform where expert-level support isn’t limited by cost or location. Any parent can find means to hire an exceptionally smart and effective tutor through the platform. Now, with the help of Edu AI, Edumentors is taking that same mission even further. They’re on a mission to make world-class tutoring available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.



Many companies tried to build AI Tutors, but the results are always the same: passive video lessons, pre-recorded classes, or cartoon-like avatars that don’t feel like a real human. It takes experience and expertise to know what students engage with. Edu AI brings one-to-one tutoring sessions identical to real human interaction. The AI tutor is designed to adapt to the student’s personal needs, teach any subject, break down complex topics and engage in human-like interactions through facial expressions and body language analysis.



Edumentors has already built the infrastructure through which over 100,000 lessons were sold, and they plan to use the experience to power human-like AI tutoring.



Edu AI will have the ability to:

Break down subjects into sub-topics and build a Learning Map that’s easy to digest and allows tracking progress.

Utilise human-like characters to build long-term trust with learners and guide them with confidence.

Recreate a real teaching experience with diagrams, whiteboards, notes and on-screen exercises.

Most importantly, understand the non-verbal cues of the student and react accordingly, just as a professional teacher would.

The $2m seed investment round was led by Magna Investments, an Abu Dhabi-based VC fund and was over-subscribed beyond the initially sought $2m. The round was followed by leading angels from the UK and 10+ countries. Among investors are excited founders, CTOs of scaled AI startups and educational experts who believe in the same vision.



The funding will be used to accelerate the growth of the platform’s existing human-to-human tutoring model while investing in R&D to bring new products to the market. Edumentors has already sold 100,000 lessons and will continue to accumulate knowledge and data to build the most effective AI tutor.



“Since its launch in 2022, Edumentors has held a unique niche in online education. It connects high-achieving student-tutors from top universities with children in need. While most companies overlook this talent-pool, Edumentors built a brand around them and already made over $3m in sales. Given the growth rate and ambition with AI, Edumentors has the opportunity to become the next unicorn in education,” said Richard Hargreaves.



Tutoring services available on Edumentors have helped thousands of students across 35 countries. Successful student-tutors from top universities showed exceptional progress: 98% of parents reported seeing significant improvement in their children’s academic performance.



Knowledge can be gained in many educational settings, but nothing can beat the power of teaching through successful experience. With that idea in mind, Edumentors’ Online tutoring platform connects children with top-performing students from elite UK universities like Oxford, Cambridge, etc. These successful student-tutors bond with children emotionally and teach them in a language kids understand. Seeing the tutor as a role model, someone to trust and follow, is what makes Edumentors’ tutoring model so much superior to other tutoring platforms.



Despite having found a strong model in the human-tutoring market, Edumentors’ founder sees AI disruption imminent and decides to be on the frontier of AI innovation. Edumentors has already introduced 3 AI tools to the market: Exam marking AI tool, AI Avatar parent influencer and AI Tutor Training module for tutors. Next are Edu AI and AI Co-pilot to take online education to the next level.



The global online tutoring market is projected to reach $27 billion with 14.5% annual growth, yet it is dwarfed by the size of the market AI tutoring will unlock. With the introduction of Edu AI, Edumentors plans to reach millions of families globally. While this $2m seed round will primarily be used for market expansion and AI development, Edumentors plans a larger Series A round to enter the U.S. market.



Development of Human-AI Tutor will allow Edumentors to break out of the traditional tutoring boundaries and tap into a totally new, untapped market. To read more about the funding announcement and join the newsletter subscription for the upcoming Series A round click here.



About Edumentors



Edumentors is the world’s highest-quality online tutoring platform for school students. With a unique and effective online tutoring model, the platform connects student-tutors from elite UK universities such as Cambridge and Oxford with parents around the world to help their children succeed. These role-model student-tutors understand children’s pain, connect with them emotionally and make studying engaging with innovative digital tools.



More Information



To learn more about Edumentors and Edu AI, please visit the website at https://edumentors.co.uk.



https://thenewsfront.com/edumentors-raises-2m-seed-round-to-build-the-worlds-first-human-ai-tutor/