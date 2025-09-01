North America Construction Equipment Industry Report 2025 | Infrastructure Investment Surge and Electric Equipment Uptake Bode well for Future Growth - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Construction Equipment Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Construction Equipment Market was valued at USD 22.11 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 26.92 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.34%.







The North America construction equipment market is benefitting from significant capital expenditures across infrastructure, industrial, and residential projects. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total construction spending in the United States reached USD 2.07 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in April 2025, driven by private residential and nonresidential construction. The market experiences an upswing as equipment with telematics and machine control systems gain favor for improving efficiency and cost management on large projects. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, private fixed investment in equipment grew by 4.1% in Q1 2025, supporting demand for machinery in construction operations.



Growing sustainability mandates are influencing machine design as governments encourage lower-emission fleets. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, energy consumption from renewable sources increased by 13% in 2024, pushing sectors like construction toward electric and hybrid machinery to meet sustainability targets. Simultaneously, the American Rental Association projects equipment rental revenues in the U.S. to reach nearly USD 74.2 billion in 2025, underscoring how rental models offer flexibility and cost control for businesses navigating uncertain economic conditions. Digitalization trends are fostering predictive maintenance adoption, reducing downtime and ensuring optimal use of heavy equipment.



Manufacturers are navigating challenges tied to fluctuating steel prices and persistent labor shortages that complicate production schedules. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in construction equipment manufacturing remained flat in early 2025 amid skilled labor scarcity. Volatile commodity prices reported by the Federal Reserve Bank influence equipment manufacturing costs, while stricter emissions standards demand significant investment in research and compliance. Despite these hurdles, modernization efforts, rental market expansion, and smart equipment innovations position the sector for steady growth through 2030.



Market Drivers

Infrastructure Investment Surge



Infrastructure programs across transport, energy, and utilities are fueling the demand for robust construction machinery. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that highway and street construction spending alone reached USD 136.9 billion annualized as of April 2025. These projects create persistent requirements for excavators, loaders, and material handling machinery.

Federal and state funding initiatives for bridges, rail networks, and renewable energy installations are translating into new machinery purchases. The industry's dependence on reliable equipment to maintain project schedules is further driving demand. Large-scale infrastructure undertakings ensure sustained investment in advanced, efficient construction equipment across North America.



Key Market Challenges

Skilled Labor Shortage



A persistent shortage of qualified machine operators and technicians hampers construction productivity and delays projects. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the construction industry facing over 440,000 open positions nationwide as of early 2025. Equipment manufacturers struggle to recruit skilled workers for assembly, testing, and servicing of complex machines.

Contractors grapple with rising labor costs as they compete for a shrinking pool of experienced personnel. Shortages slow adoption of advanced technologies that require specialized training. This talent gap is an obstacle for projects demanding precision and tight timelines, and may increase dependence on automated solutions in the future.



Key Market Trends

Electric Equipment Uptake



Electric powertrains gain traction as contractors pursue sustainability targets and regulatory compliance. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports a steady increase in electricity's share of total energy consumption, signaling broader electrification trends. Electric excavators, loaders, and compact machines appeal for urban sites due to zero emissions and reduced noise levels.

Lower operating costs and reduced maintenance requirements further boost interest. Manufacturers are expanding electric portfolios to capture this shifting demand. Although upfront costs remain higher, falling battery prices are making electric machinery increasingly competitive. Contractors view electrification as a pathway to meet sustainability goals and future-proof their fleets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered North America

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V. (Case Construction, New Holland)

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Doosan Infracore North America

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

JCB North America

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment

North America Construction Equipment Market, By Type:

Loader

Forklift

Excavator

Dozers

Others

North America Construction Equipment Market, By Power Output:

< 100hp

101-200hp

201-400hp

>400hp

North America Construction Equipment Market, By Application:

Material Handling

Excavation & Demolition

Recycling & Waste Management

Tunnelling

Others

North America Construction Equipment Market, By Region:

United States

Canada

Mexico

