Saudi Arabia Television Market Trends, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F - Exploring the Rise of Local Content Production, A Trend Shaping the Future of Television

The Saudi Arabia Television Market was valued at USD 9.03 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 16.45 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.51%.

The Saudi Arabia Television market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Rapid digital transformation and widespread adoption of high-speed internet have boosted demand for smart and connected TVs, enabling access to diverse streaming platforms. Rising disposable incomes and a young, tech-savvy population are fueling consumer preferences for advanced television technologies such as 4K UHD and OLED displays.







Also, government initiatives aimed at modernizing media infrastructure and promoting local content production are stimulating market expansion. The increasing popularity of satellite and IPTV services also contributes to enhanced viewer choices. Also, the growing demand for interactive and personalized viewing experiences encourages manufacturers and service providers to innovate continuously. Together, these drivers create a dynamic environment fostering robust growth and diversification in the Saudi television market.



Key Market Drivers

Rise of OTT Platform Across the Region



The rise of OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms across the region has become a major driver in the Saudi Arabia television market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2025, the OTT video market in Saudi Arabia is expected to generate US$499.44 million. With increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption, more consumers are shifting from traditional cable and satellite TV to streaming services that offer on-demand, personalized content. Saudi Arabia's young and digitally savvy population prefers flexible viewing options, fueling the popularity of platforms like Netflix, Shahid, and Watch iT.



Also, local content production tailored to regional tastes is gaining momentum, further boosting OTT subscriptions. Government initiatives supporting digital transformation and entertainment sector growth also enhance OTT platform expansion. This shift encourages broadcasters and advertisers to adapt their strategies toward digital and mobile-first experiences, integrating advanced technologies like AI-driven recommendations and interactive content. Consequently, OTT platforms are reshaping viewing habits and accelerating innovation, making them a pivotal factor in the evolution of Saudi Arabia's television market.



Key Market Challenges

Regulatory and Censorship Constraints



Regulatory and censorship constraints present a significant challenge to the Saudi Arabia television market. The government maintains strict control over broadcast content to ensure it aligns with cultural, religious, and social values, which can limit the diversity and creativity of programming available to viewers. These regulations often require broadcasters and content providers to carefully navigate what can be aired, potentially leading to delays in content approval and increased production costs.

Also, the censorship environment may discourage international media companies from fully entering or investing in the market, limiting the variety of global content accessible to Saudi audiences. This environment also restricts innovative or controversial programming that might attract younger, more open-minded viewers. Consequently, these constraints can hinder the overall growth and modernization of the television market by limiting content options and reducing consumer satisfaction.



Key Market Trends

Rise in Local Content Production



The rise in local content production is a defining trend in Saudi Arabia's television market. In early 2024, 71% of online media consumers in the country reported watching locally produced content in the past three months, highlighting a significant shift towards homegrown entertainment. This preference is reshaping the streaming landscape, with platforms like Shahid and STC TV, which prioritize Arabic-language and culturally relevant programming, surpassing international services such as Netflix in market share.

Notably, Shahid's catalog includes nearly 50% local content, contrasting with Netflix's 4% in Saudi Arabia. This surge in demand for local content is aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify the economy and promote cultural development through investments in media infrastructure and content creation.

