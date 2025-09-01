SBA Celebrates Labor Day by Honoring the American Worker

WASHINGTON, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) proudly honors the American worker, whose skill, dedication, and perseverance have built the greatest economy in the world. From factory floors to family farms, first responders, military, and Main Street shops, American workers and job creators embody the spirit of hard work that defines our nation – and under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, they are driving a historic comeback.

Since January 20th, President Trump has created over 500,000 private sector jobs and real wages have increased each month. He has secured trillions in private sector investment, delivered historic fair trade deals, and passed the largest working-class tax cut in American history. These early and growing wins show that when we put American workers and job creators first, our entire nation reaps the rewards. Small businesses, who create two out of every three new jobs, are finally on the rise – with small business optimism above its 52-year average, and now at a five-month high.

“Labor Day celebrates the strength of our nation that comes from the unmatched work ethic and ingenuity of the American people – and under President Trump, workers and job creators are finally being put first,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With pro-growth policies like historic working-family tax cuts, fair trade, and massive deregulation, this Administration has already delivered over 500,000 new jobs and rising wages. For the first time in four years, small businesses are hiring, investing, and expanding again. And at the heart of the Main Street Comeback are the hardworking men and women of this country who get the job done every day to keep America moving forward.”

On this Labor Day, the SBA reaffirms this Administration’s commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with American workers and small businesses, supporting their access to capital, business counseling, and contracting opportunities that drive opportunity and growth.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.