Foundersbase Launches Social Network to End 'Swipe-Right' Era for Co-Founder Searching

New York City, NY, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundersbase announced its official launch in the United States today, offering entrepreneurs a LinkedIn-like alternative to swipe-based co-founder matching apps. The platform helps founders find co-founders, recruit talent, and connect with investors through curated profiles, smart discovery, and a startup-focused job board.





Foundersbase is a "LinkedIn for founders" where entrepreneurs network, recruit, and collaborate on early-stage startup projects

"Founders don't need another swipe app. They need a place where serious builders can be found, screened, and contacted," said Kai Lindemann, founder of Foundersbase. "Finding a co-founder requires alignment on vision, work ethic, and motivation. We built a professional homebase where these deeper connections can develop organically."

The launch comes as AI tools democratize entrepreneurship, enabling more people worldwide to pursue startup ideas. This shift is driving unprecedented demand for co-founder connections and early-stage support networks.

"There's a new generation of founders who previously might not have taken the leap," Lindemann said. "When building becomes accessible to more people, the need for credible co-founder matching naturally increases."

Key features include open networking with public profiles, smart discovery based on user intent, a startup job board, and curation tools that reduce spam and surface serious builders.

Foundersbase is now welcoming U.S. founders, entrepreneurial talent, and investors at foundersbase.com.

About Foundersbase

Foundersbase is a LinkedIn-like social network built for founders and early-stage startup teams. It brings cofounder matching, open and searchable profiles, and a startup job board into one professional, community-driven platform. Entrepreneurs use Foundersbase to discover collaborators, hire entrepreneurial talent, and connect with mentors, early supporters, and angel investors, without the noise of generic directories or swipe apps. Profiles are curated and reportable to keep quality high and spam low, so serious builders can find each other fast and start meaningful conversations. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in New York and Berlin, Foundersbase operates globally with a strong focus on the U.S. and European markets. Learn more at foundersbase.com.

Media contact:

Kai Lindemann

Founder & CEO

Email: press@foundersbase.com

Website: www.foundersbase.com