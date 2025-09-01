Houston Natural Mattress Debuts the Avocado Grand Luxe, Reinforcing Role as Best Luxury Mattress Store in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Natural Mattress, Houston’s locally owned source for natural, organic, and luxury mattresses, announces that the Avocado Grand Luxe—Avocado’s most luxurious mattress to date—is finally available in Houston, TX. In their Kirby Drive showroom, you experience it in person and compare it side by side with other premium organic and luxury mattress options curated for Houston, TX. This mattress is ultra-luxury—handcrafted the traditional way, with premium materials like silk, alpaca, mohair, and fine wool for an unmistakably refined finish.





The Avocado Grand Luxe by Avocado Green





“Houston doesn’t do halfway—Grand Luxe doesn’t either. For Houstonians, quiet luxury is about feel and quality— this bed is crafted the traditional way by hand, with simply the finest natural materials. If you’re after the best in quality in a mattress, you start here.” — Shane Coker, owner of Houston Natural Mattress

The store is located on Kirby Drive and offers expert, no-pressure fittings, white-glove delivery and a 100-Night Comfort Promise.





Houston Natural Mattress

About Houston Natural Mattress



Founded in 1999, Houston Natural Mattress is a locally owned retailer specializing in organic, natural, and luxury mattresses. Known for its knowledgeable staff, no-pressure environment, and curated selection of the world’s leading clean-sleep brands, the store provides Houstonians with healthier, sustainable, and high-quality sleep options.

Press inquiries

Houston Natural Mattress

https://www.houstonnaturalmattress.com/

Amanda Demuth

amanda@austinnaturalmattress.com

7065667892

Houston Natural Mattress

6111 Kirby Dr,

Houston, TX 77005



