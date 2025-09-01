Monetum Launches Redesigned Business Payment Interface and New Website

Zug, Switzerland , Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monetum, the fintech platform empowering high-growth, compliance-driven industries, proudly announces the launch of its enhanced business payment interface and newly redesigned website, going live today, September 1st. These upgrades underscore Monetum’s continued commitment to providing seamless, modern financial infrastructure for businesses often underserved—or entirely excluded—by traditional banking institutions.

Across sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, and online services, many companies face blocked accounts, slow settlements, and complex onboarding due to rigid banking frameworks. Monetum was built to change that. The platform delivers fast, compliant euro payment solutions without bias toward specific industries.

“Many businesses are caught off guard when traditional banks freeze accounts without notice,” said Marco Lavanna, CEO of Monetum. “We created Monetum to be a reliable, regulated alternative. This new design makes managing money even easier, giving our clients more clarity and confidence to grow.”

Together, the upgraded interface and new website provide a cohesive, intuitive experience—both for managing transactions and exploring Monetum’s services.

An Enhanced Interface Built for Business Efficiency

Monetum’s updated platform offers a cleaner, more intuitive experience that enhances speed, control, and transparency for teams managing both euro and crypto operations:

Smart Navigation – Streamlined access to accounts, reporting, transfers, and crypto-fiat tools.

Real-Time Analytics – Instant insights across euro and crypto activities for informed decision-making.

Instant EUR C2B via Open Banking – Fast, card-free euro payments via direct bank transfers.

Multiple IBANs & Role-Based Access – Organize finances securely with advanced user permissions.

Batch Payments – Execute high-volume euro or crypto transactions quickly and accurately.

Crypto-Fiat Conversions – Trade digital assets for euros directly on-platform, with OTC services for large volumes.

Fully regulated in Switzerland and operating under EU guidelines, Monetum offers a secure, inclusive environment for financial operations—without the obstacles of legacy banking.

A Unified, All-in-One Platform

Monetum consolidates euro payments, open banking, and crypto services into a single, streamlined dashboard. This eliminates the need for multiple providers or disconnected systems, giving businesses complete visibility and control over both fiat and digital assets in one place.

Daily operations become simpler and more agile, all within the same interface. This centralization reduces costs, minimizes manual errors, and enhances decision-making. For businesses seeking a flexible, modern financial system, Monetum delivers clarity, speed, and reliability in a single solution.

About Monetum

Monetum is a forward-thinking fintech platform redefining how businesses manage euro and crypto payments. Its all-in-one solution enables instant, secure, and compliant fund transfers—without the delays, fees, or limitations of traditional banking.

With features such as dedicated IBANs, batch payment tools, C2B open banking transfers, and integrated crypto operations, Monetum offers a powerful alternative for companies seeking better financial control. Fully regulated in Switzerland and aligned with EU standards, Monetum empowers businesses to operate freely—especially those too often sidelined by legacy institutions.

In a financial world where exclusion is common, Monetum provides a gateway to fast, inclusive, and reliable banking for businesses ready to scale.

