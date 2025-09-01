PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 September 2025
PayPoint Plc
(the "Company")
PDMR Transaction
The Company announces that it has been notified that on 27 August 2025, Rob Harding, Chief Finance Officer, transferred 1,350 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) held by him to an individual account (‘’ISA’’) held in his name. This transfer was effected by the sale of 1,359 Ordinary Shares at a price of £7.28 per Ordinary Share and the repurchase of 1,350 Ordinary Shares at a price of £7.23 per Ordinary Share.
The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)07701061533
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robert Harding
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 August 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue