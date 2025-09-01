PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

1 September 2025

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 27 August 2025, Rob Harding, Chief Finance Officer, transferred 1,350 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) held by him to an individual account (‘’ISA’’) held in his name. This transfer was effected by the sale of 1,359 Ordinary Shares at a price of £7.28 per Ordinary Share and the repurchase of 1,350 Ordinary Shares at a price of £7.23 per Ordinary Share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary        
+44 (0)07701061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobert Harding

2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of Ordinary Shares
  2. Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Prices and volumes
  1. Sale
    • Price: £7.28
    • Volume: 1,359
  2. Purchase
    • Price: £7.23
    • Volume: 1,350
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction27 August 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

