PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 September 2025

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 27 August 2025, Rob Harding, Chief Finance Officer, transferred 1,350 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) held by him to an individual account (‘’ISA’’) held in his name. This transfer was effected by the sale of 1,359 Ordinary Shares at a price of £7.28 per Ordinary Share and the repurchase of 1,350 Ordinary Shares at a price of £7.23 per Ordinary Share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)07701061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/