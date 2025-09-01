Healthcare Champions Launch Public Education Campaign to Address New Mexico’s Medical Access Crisis

Santa Fe, NM, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new public education campaign has been launched by Patient-Led NM, founded by the New Mexico Medical Society, New Mexico Hospital Association, Sacramento Mountains Foundation, and the Greater Albuquerque Medical Association. The effort aims to educate New Mexicans about the policy landscape contributing to the state’s deepening healthcare crisis, which has resulted in a significant loss of physicians and growing barriers to patient care.

Healing Policy for Healthcare. Together

The campaign comes amid mounting data and concern from within the healthcare community. In the last five years, New Mexico has experienced a net loss of 248 physicians, the only state in the country to report a decline over that period. With fewer doctors available, patients are increasingly reporting delays in care, difficulty finding providers, and growing reliance on out-of-state treatment options.

“The numbers are concerning, but they’re only part of the story,” said Annie Jung, New Mexico Medical Society Executive Director. “Behind every statistic is a patient who waited too long, a doctor under pressure, and a community losing access to basic medical services.”

Policy Pressures Fueling Provider Departure

According to the campaign’s organizers, a range of state-level policy issues are contributing to the exodus of healthcare professionals from New Mexico. Chief among them is the state’s malpractice environment. New Mexico currently reports one medical malpractice lawsuit for every 14,000 residents, more than double the national average. Providers say this climate is causing many physicians to adopt defensive medicine practices, increasing costs and reducing focus on care.

Additionally, New Mexico remains one of only four states that tax medical services. Healthcare leaders argue that this tax, coupled with reimbursement rates that often fall below the actual cost of care, adds an unsustainable financial burden on both providers and patients.

“Every physician I know wants to stay and serve their community,” Dr. Angelina Villas-Adams, New Mexico Medical Society Board President added. “But the policy environment is making it harder and harder for them to do so.”

A Coalition Response to a Statewide Concern

Patient-Led NM and its campaign founders have developed a strategy centered on education and engagement, not advocacy for specific legislation. The coalition’s objective is to provide the public with a clear understanding of the current state of healthcare in New Mexico and the policy choices that may be driving the crisis.

Rural Impact, Systemic Strain

While the shortage of physicians is a statewide issue, its impact is particularly acute in rural and medically underserved areas. In some counties, patients have to wait weeks for general care and months for specialty services. Emergency departments report increased strain, and many residents now travel hours for basic health needs.

Hospital administrators and medical staff across the state have expressed concern that, without action, these trends will worsen.

“This isn’t just about doctors, it’s about infrastructure, morale, and capacity,” said Troy Clark, New Mexico Hospital Association CEO. “The system is under strain, and that pressure eventually reaches the patient. It’s time for a broader conversation about what we value and how we sustain healthcare delivery in this state.”

“The Sacramento Mountains Foundation has seen firsthand how healthcare shortages devastate rural families,” said John Wheeler, Sacramento Mountains Foundation CEO. “This campaign is about educating the public, elevating community voices, and making sure our state’s health policy starts with the needs of patients—not politics.”

Call for Dialogue and Awareness

The coalition acknowledges that complex issues such as medical taxation and legal frameworks do not lend themselves to easy solutions. However, it asserts that improved public awareness is a critical first step toward long-term, sustainable reform.

Patient-Led NM is encouraging individuals across the state (patients, families, providers, and community leaders) to visit the organization’s website for campaign updates and educational resources.

Today marks the official launch of the campaign, signaling the beginning of a bold, collective effort to highlight the lived experiences of patients and the structural challenges confronting healthcare providers.

With the campaign now live, the organization is encouraging individuals to visit patientlednm.org for comprehensive background information, the latest updates, and opportunities to share their personal healthcare stories.

About Patient-Led NM

Patient-Led NM is a patient-focused nonprofit based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The organization works to improve public understanding of healthcare challenges by providing accurate and accessible information to New Mexico residents. Patient-Led NM is committed to empowering communities through education and ensuring that patient voices are part of the healthcare conversation.





