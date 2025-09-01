Gold Exchange Universe Announces 27% Gold Price Surge in 2025 — Sell Gold Jewellery in Sydney with the Family Gold Buyers Sydney Can Trust

Sydney, NSW, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global gold prices have risen approximately 27% in 2025, according to the World Gold Council, reaching some of the highest levels on record. For millions of Australians, that means unused gold jewellery, coins, or bullion could now be worth thousands. Gold Exchange Universe, a trusted family business led by Director Talal Barakat, is encouraging Australians to seize the opportunity and sell with Sydney’s most trusted gold buyers — offering not just the highest payouts but also transparency, trust, and family values.





Gold Exchange Universe | GB/303 Pitt St Sydney NSW 2000

“Selling gold isn’t just about getting the right price — it’s about knowing you’re dealing with people you can trust and turn to time after time,” said Talal Barakat, Director of Gold Exchange Universe, located at GB/303 Pitt Street, Sydney. “We’ve built our reputation in Sydney on being more than a gold buyer. We’re a family business, and that means fairness, respect, and transparency are at the heart of everything we do.”

Why Australians Choose Gold Exchange Universe

Gold Exchange Universe stands out by offering not only top market payouts, but also the personal, transparent, and trustworthy service that families across Sydney have come to rely on:

• Transparent Valuations— every item is weighed and tested in front of the customer.

• Highest Payouts — competitive prices aligned with live international gold markets.

• Same-Day Cash Payments — customers can walk away with instant funds.

• Family-Run Service — a welcoming, pressure-free environment built on integrity.

• Trusted Reputation — years of service have earned them recognition as the family gold buyers Sydney can trust.

• 5-Minute Online Quote — Get a fast, obligation-free estimate from home at goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

A Rare Market Opportunity

Research indicates that nearly one in four Australians have unused gold jewellery at home (Jewellery World, 2024). With prices at record highs, families have a rare chance to turn those forgotten assets into meaningful cash flow — whether to cover living expenses, reduce debt, fund their next holiday, or their next opportunity.

According to the World Gold Council, global gold demand reached record levels in 2024, underscoring the strength of the current market. Gold Exchange Universe believes this momentum makes 2025 one of the strongest opportunities in history for Australians to sell their unused gold and silver.

Australians ready to take advantage of the strongest gold market in years can visit Gold Exchange Universe at GB/303 Pitt Street, Sydney, New South Wales — the best family gold buyers Sydney can trust — to unlock the true value of their unused gold jewellery, coins, and bullion today.

For Gold Enquiries or Quotes Contact

Gold Exchange Universe

Website: https://goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

Phone: (02) 9267 9990

Address: GB/303 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Email: hello@goldexchangeuniverse.com.au





Gold Exchange Universe | Using XRF Machine to Test Gold Purity





About Gold Exchange Universe

Gold Exchange Universe is a Sydney-based, family-run gold buying business founded on trust, transparency, and integrity. Led by Director Talal Barakat, the company specialises in buying gold jewellery, bullion, and coins at competitive market prices. With transparent valuations conducted in front of every customer, Gold Exchange Universe has built a reputation as the family gold buyers Sydney can trust.





Press inquiries

Gold Exchange Universe

https://goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

Talal Barakat

media@goldexchnageuniverse.com.au

(02) 9267 9990

GB/303 Pitt St Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.



