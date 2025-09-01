Lead Scrape Unveils V4: Revolutionary AI-Powered Lead Generation Software

Dublin, Co. Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Scrape, a renowned tool for discovering B2B companies across various industries, has announced the release of its latest version, V4. This groundbreaking software is designed to revolutionize the way businesses find local B2B companies in over 50 countries, offering a comprehensive suite of features that streamline the lead generation process.





Lead Scrape - AI Lead Generation Software





The new V4 software stands out with its ability to provide extensive details for each company, including address, phone number, email, and social media profiles. Additionally, it offers insights into decision makers within these companies, the technology stack they employ, and crucial SEO statistics. This wealth of information empowers businesses to make informed decisions and tailor their outreach strategies effectively.

Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, Lead Scrape V4 gathers data from a multitude of sources, ensuring accuracy and relevance by filtering out erroneous information. This AI-driven approach not only enhances the quality of the data but also significantly reduces the time and effort required to compile comprehensive business profiles.

V4 features native integrations with popular CRMs including HighLevel, HubSpot, Instantly, and many others. This means you can enjoy seamless workflow integration and automated lead management without the headache of manual transfers.

"The release of V4 marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled lead generation solutions," said Sean Mancuso, CEO of Reganam Limited, the company behind Lead Scrape. "By leveraging AI technology, we are able to deliver precise and actionable insights that help businesses connect with the right partners and clients, driving growth and success."

Lead Scrape's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in the robust capabilities of V4. The software's ability to support over 50 countries ensures that businesses can expand their reach globally, tapping into new markets with ease. The inclusion of decision maker information and tech stack details further enhances the strategic value of the leads generated.

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the modern markets, Lead Scrape V4 offers a powerful tool to stay ahead of the competition. By providing a comprehensive view of potential partners and clients, the software enables companies to build meaningful connections and foster long-term relationships.

For more information about Lead Scrape V4 and its transformative capabilities, visit our website at https://www.leadscrape.com to discover how it can elevate your lead generation efforts and help you grow better.

Contacts

Lead Scrape

Ben Ryan

Manager, Communications

pr@leadscrape.com









Find B2B local businesses in any industry



