Xintai Instruments to Unveil Five New Advanced Thermal Imagers at CIOE 2025

DONGUAN, China, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dongguan Xintai Instrument Co., Ltd. (Xintai Instruments), a specialist manufacturer of industrial measuring instruments, will unveil a new lineup of five advanced thermal imaging products at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2025), the world’s premier event for the optoelectronics industry. The event is scheduled from September 10-12, 2025, at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 8B63 at Hall 8 for a first look.

The new collection covers various applications, from handheld monoculars to versatile sights, designed to meet diverse user needs. Highlights of the new product lineup include:

A220 Four-in-One WiFi Infrared Sight: Featuring a high infrared resolution of 640x512 and a 1024x768 HD display, the A220 offers a crisp, detailed image. It boasts a detection range of up to 3125 meters, a high-performance 12μm sensor, and a rugged IP67 rating, making it ideal for outdoor exploration and security surveillance.

AT-225 & AT-225L Three-in-One WiFi Infrared Sights: The AT-225 is built for reliability with a 1280x1024 OLED screen, 1000Gs shock resistance, and 1-meter drop protection. The AT-225L version enhances this platform by integrating a precise laser rangefinder with a reach of up to 1200 meters.

S3-635 & S3-635L Handheld WiFi Thermal Monoculars: The S3-635 sets a new standard for long-range observation with a powerful 640x512 infrared resolution, enabling an impressive detection distance of 4375 meters. It features multiple scene modes, dual-band WiFi, and offers expandable storage via a TF card slot. The S3-635L version adds a laser rangefinder, perfect for scenarios requiring high-precision measurement.



All new models come equipped with a high frame rate of 50Hz, advanced features like hotspot tracking and picture-in-picture, and a battery life of over 6 hours.

Visitors to Booth 8B63 can experience live demonstrations of these new products and consult with the company's technical team about OEM/ODM opportunities.





About Dongguan Xintai Instrument Co., Ltd.

Xintai Instruments is a professional manufacturer specializing in a wide range of measuring instruments, including thermal imagers, digital manifolds, and gas detectors. The company provides one-stop services from design to mass production, fulfilling customer ODM, OEM, and OBM requirements. All products are CE and RoHS certified and adhere to a strict quality control system to ensure customer satisfaction.

Media Contact

Company Name: Dongguan Xintai Instrument Co., Ltd.

Telephone: 400-887-8328

Email: xintai2023@xintest.com.cn

Website: https://www.hti-meter.com/en/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40c0ab20-1a2a-4625-8422-07eb7a2f1762

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99df2719-1e20-4d49-9309-c4211b849ed4