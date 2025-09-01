Europe HVO for Data Center Backup Market Report 2025-2034, with Profiles of Neste, Repsol, TotalEnergies, Eni, Crown Oil, Certas Energy, LubiQ HVO Fuels, Rolls-Royce, and Moteurs Baudouin

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe HVO for Data Center Backup Market: Focus on Data Center Type, Feedstock Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European HVO for data center backup market was valued at $6.69 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.42%, reaching $21.67 million by 2034.

The market for hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for data centre backup power is expanding in Europe as data centres look for low-emission, environmentally friendly substitutes for traditional diesel. Reliable and eco-friendly backup solutions are becoming more and more necessary as our reliance on cloud services and digital infrastructure increases. HVO provides a renewable fuel drop-in alternative that guarantees continuous power while drastically lowering lifecycle carbon emissions.







Fuel efficiency, storage life, and overall system performance are being improved by developments in HVO production and integration with contemporary energy systems. Important industry participants are actively investing in increasing HVO supply and capacity throughout Europe, including Neste, TotalEnergies, Repsol, ENI S.p.A., and Phillips 66..



Stricter EU climate rules, business sustainability objectives, and mounting pressure to decarbonise data centre operations are all influencing this industry. Data centre operators are therefore increasingly using HVO as a scalable, affordable, and climate-aligned backup power option. The European HVO industry is still growing quickly, which helps the continent's overall shift to a more environmentally friendly digital economy.

Europe HVO for Data Center Backup Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Trends

Growing adoption of HVO in backup generators across European data centers

Compatibility with existing diesel engines without requiring modifications

Enhanced fuel stability allows long-term storage with minimal microbial contamination

Use of HVO aligning with data centers' carbon-neutral and green energy strategies

Market Drivers

Significant reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions compared to fossil diesel

Easy integration as a "drop-in" fuel, reducing the need for infrastructure changes

Supports ESG goals and simplifies carbon reporting for operators

Regulatory pressure and green certification incentives encouraging sustainable backup solutions

Market Challenges

Limited feedstock availability may lead to supply constraints and reliance on less sustainable sources

Higher cost per liter than conventional diesel, impacting operational budgets

Sustainability concerns related to feedstock origin, such as palm oil or virgin oils

Competition from emerging backup solutions like hydrogen fuel cells and battery storage systems

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the Europe HVO for data center backup market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of HVO for data center backup products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe HVO for data center backup market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

HVO Manufacturers

Neste

Repsol

TotalEnergies

ENI S.p.A.

HVO Suppliers

Crown Oil

Certas Energy

LubiQ HVO Fuels

HVO Generator Manufacturers

Rolls Royce

Baudouin

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8883 Thousand Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $21672.1 Thousand Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trend: Overview

1.1.2 Transition to Renewable Fuels

1.1.3 Increasing Global Demand for Sustainable and Renewable Fuel by Industries

1.2 HVO Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape and Industry Initiatives

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Carbon Emission Reduction Goals

1.6.1.2 Growth of Global Power Demand by Data Centers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Infrastructure and Compatibility Costs

1.6.2.2 Supply Chain Limitations

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Regulatory Support and Incentives

1.6.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations with Biofuel Producers

1.6.4 Alternatives to Diesel Gensets

1.7 Market Adoption Scenario

1.7.1 Adoption of New Generators

1.7.2 Conversion of Existing Systems

1.8 Data Centers Adopting HVO for Backup

1.8.1 Kao Data

1.8.2 Digital Realty PAR8 site in Paris

1.8.3 STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

1.8.4 Equinix

1.8.5 Datum

1.8.6 Delska

1.8.7 LCL Belgium

1.8.8 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

1.8.9 Digital Realty Spain

1.8.10 Vantage Data Centers

1.8.11 Others

1.8.11.1 Data Centers Deployed with HVO

1.8.11.2 Long Term Plan



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Germany

2.2.7 Netherlands

2.2.8 France

2.2.9 U.K.

2.2.10 Italy

2.2.11 Ireland

2.2.12 Nordic Region

2.2.13 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.3 Company Profiles (HVO Manufacturers)

Neste

Repsol

TotalEnergies

Eni S.p.A.

Crown Oil Ltd

Certas Energy

LubiQ HVO Fuels

Rolls-Royce plc

Moteurs Baudouin

