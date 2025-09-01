Block listing Interim Review

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW

Date: 1 September 2025

Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc

Name of scheme:        
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)

Period of return:
4 March 2025 to 31 August 2025

Balance under scheme from previous return:        
2,499,751

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
2,499,751

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05        3,000,000
04/09/092,000,000
14/03/12        3,000,000
01/09/153,000,000
18/09/183,000,000
02/03/233,000,000
Total17,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
306,304,676

Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).

Period of return:
4 March 2025 to 31 August 2025

Balance under scheme from previous return:        
1,790,973

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:        
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted:
Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,790,973

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05        1,000,000
12/04/06        1,500,000
07/05/08        3,000,000
13/05/10        4,000,000
15/10/136,000,000
16/09/166,000,000
17/09/196,000,000
20/09/217,500.000
Total35,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

306,304,676 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 2,924,248 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).

Name of contact:

Dan Caunt,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

Telephone number of contact:
0330 333 5512


