Breast Pump Market Size Surges USD 7.58 Billion at 8.63% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, reports that the global breast pump market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.63%. The growth of the market is driven by the growing number of working women and increasing awareness of the benefits offered fuels the demand for the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global breast pump market share by 54% in 2024.

Europe is anticipated to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period, holding 23% shares.

By product, the closed system segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the open system segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the electric pumps segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the manual pumps segment will gain a significant share of the breast pump market over the studied period.

By application, the hospital-grade segment led the global market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the personal use segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

A breast pump is a device used by lactating women to extract milk from their breasts. It can be manual or powered, operating by hand, battery, or electricity. This device helps maintain milk supply when the mother is away or the infant cannot breastfeed temporarily. Common reasons for using a breast pump include working mothers needing to store milk, difficulty latching, separation in intensive care, infants who cannot draw enough milk, or to prevent transfer of medication through breast milk.

Some women also use pumps to dispose of excess milk or store it for babies unable to receive their mother’s milk. The market grows due to the rise in working women worldwide and supportive policies. Increased awareness of breast pump benefits and government efforts to encourage breastfeeding also drive demand. Advances in medical technology and increased R&D funding by organizations further boost the market.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Breast Pump Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for pumps due to the benefits they offer fuels the growth of the market. The other key growth drivers are the rising employment rates of women, which demand the breast pumps for continued breastfeeding, fueling the growth, growing awareness of breastfeeding benefits, technological advancemnets, supportive government policies and programs, improved healthcare infrastructure, increased disposable income, and specific solutions are the factors that boost the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Breast Pump Market?

Rising Working Mothers:

The increasing global employment rates for women are a primary driver, creating a need for efficient and portable breast pumps to express milk in the workplace.



Technological Innovation:

The innovation in wearable and smart, and closed system technology pumps, fuels the growth of the market.



Increased Awareness & Initiatives:

Growing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and supportive government and employer initiatives are boosting the demand for breast pumps.



E-commerce Expansion:

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platforms are expanding access to modern pumping solutions.



What is the Challenge in the Breast Pump Market?

The key challenges that hinder the growth of the market are the high price of premium devices, lack of insurance coverage, and maintenance costs, limiting the growth of the market. The social and cultural factors, like lack of awareness and misinformation, social stigma and embarrassment, and workplace barriers, create an unsupportive environment that limits the growth of the market. The logistical issues, like supply chain disruptions and limited availability in rural areas, also limit the growth. The major challenge is the hygiene and safety concerns, which restrict the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Breast Pump Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global breast pump market share by 54% in 2024. The growth of the market in North America is driven by the high awareness among consumers, with supportive government policies driving the growth of the market. The rising number of working women drives demand for breast pumps as they balance work and breastfeeding, which increases the growth of the market. Other key drivers are the advanced healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies in the region, which boost the growth and demand for the market.

What Made Europe Significantly Grow in The Breast Pump Market In 2024?

Europe is anticipated to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period, holding 23% shares. The growth of the market in the region is driven by technological advancements, like the development of efficient and portable user-friendly pumps, which align with the needs of consumers, increasing the demand. There is increased public and consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and infants, which boosts the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

Segmental Insights

By Product,

Which Product Segment Dominated Breast Pump Market In 2024?

The closed system segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Closed system breast pumps dominate the market due to their hygienic design that prevents breast milk from entering the tubing or motor. This reduces contamination risks, ensuring safer feeding for infants. They are widely preferred by working mothers and healthcare facilities for their reliability and ease of cleaning. Manufacturers focus on advanced suction technology and portability, boosting adoption among women seeking safe, convenient, and efficient breast milk expression solutions.

The open system segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Open system breast pumps are generally more affordable and accessible, making them popular among mothers looking for economical options. Unlike closed systems, they allow airflow between milk and tubing, which requires careful cleaning to maintain hygiene. They are lightweight and easy to use, especially for occasional pumping. Despite hygiene concerns, open systems remain in demand due to lower costs and availability in both manual and electric pump categories.

By Technology,

How Did Electric Pumps Segment Dominated Breast Pump Market In 2024?

The electric pumps segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric breast pumps hold a significant share of the market, offering efficiency and convenience for mothers who pump frequently. These devices are available as single or double pumps, with adjustable suction levels and advanced features such as portability, rechargeable batteries, and smart connectivity. Hospital-grade electric pumps are essential for mothers with preterm infants or breastfeeding difficulties. Their speed, efficiency, and comfort features make them highly preferred worldwide.

The manual pumps segment will gain a significant share of the breast pump market over the studied period. Manual breast pumps cater to mothers who require occasional or on-the-go pumping solutions. They are lightweight, portable, and cost-effective, with no reliance on power sources, making them ideal for travel and quick use. Although less efficient than electric pumps, manual pumps are quiet and user-friendly. Their affordability and ease of maintenance support strong demand among women in developing regions and those seeking simple, low-maintenance breastfeeding solutions.

By Application,

Which Application Segment Dominated Breast Pump Market In 2024?

The hospital-grade segment led the global market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospital-grade breast pumps are designed for multiple users in healthcare facilities, featuring closed system technology for hygiene and safety. These pumps are high-powered and durable, making them essential for mothers with preterm or hospitalized infants. They provide efficient milk expression, supporting lactation when direct breastfeeding is not possible. Hospitals, maternity centers, and lactation clinics drive demand, ensuring this segment remains crucial for infant nutrition and maternal health support.

The personal use segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR in the market during the studied years. Personal use breast pumps are the largest application segment, driven by working mothers and women balancing breastfeeding with busy lifestyles. Both electric and manual pumps are available for this category, catering to different needs and budgets. Personal use pumps emphasize portability, ease of cleaning, and affordability, with smart features gaining popularity. Growing awareness of breastfeeding benefits and rising female workforce participation strongly influence this segment’s expansion.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, Momcozy announced the launch of its groundbreaking Air-1 Ultra Slim Breast Pump in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2025. The pump was designed for innovation, comfort, and discretion to meet the needs of modern moms.

In October 2024, Elvie unveiled their newest and smart breast pump, Elvie Stride 2, a hands-free and noise-free pump offering hospital-grade suction. The pump could optimize milk output with the comfort of lightweight, ultra-soft silicone cups.

Breast Pump Market Key Players

Accelleron Medical Products

Ameda, Inc.

Ardo Medical AG

Chemco Group

Elvie

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

Luvlap Store

Medela

Momcozy

Motif Medical

PIGEON

Royal Philips

Willow



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Open System

Closed System

By Technology

Manual Pumps

Battery-Powered Pumps

Electric Pumps



By Application

Personal Use

Hospital-Grade

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





