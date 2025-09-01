Oncology Precision Medicine Market Report 2025: Kinase Inhibitors to Dominate Oncology Precision Medicine Market Through 2035

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Cancer Targeted, Route of Administration, Type of Molecule, Drug Class, Key Geographical Regions, Leading Drug Developers and Sales Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology precision medicine market is estimated to grow from USD 147.9 billion in 2025, to USD 364 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period to 2035.

Cancer is recognized as one of the deadliest diseases, accounting for an alarming global toll of approximately 20 million new cases and 10 million fatalities. According to the World Health Organization, the cancer burden is anticipated to rise by nearly 60 % by 2040. Currently, several conventional approaches, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and nonconventional or complementary therapeutic methods, including hormone therapy, immunotherapy and nanotherapy are available for treating these causative variables. However, these approaches are unable to deal with intrinsic carcinogenic genetic abnormalities, owing to the fact that these irregularities are unique to each individual patient.

In order to address this, precision medicine, often known as personalized medicine, emerged as a possible solution, which uses genomic knowledge to provide gene-targeted diagnostics and therapeutics. The concept of precision medicine takes into account the tumor features, genetic data, lifestyle and environmental effects to provide tailored medicines and holds significant potential in treating oncological disorders by shifting away from a one-size-fits-all approach. Given the ongoing pace of innovation, and increasing preference for personalized healthcare, the oncology precision medicine market is poised to experience a noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.

Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Key Insights

Some key findings from the report include:

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently over 125 drug developers, worldwide, are engaged in developing oncology precision medicines targeting various cancers; around 90% of these developers are headquartered in developed geographies.

Close to 55% of the oncology precision medicines have been commercialized; of these, close to 28% of the drugs target blood / hematologic type of cancer.

Around 85% oncology precision medicines in the preclinical and discovery stages of development are small molecules; of these, more than 30% of the drugs target kinase proteins.

In pursuit of expanding the oncology precision medicines pipeline, the partnership activity in this domain has witnessed substantial growth with an annualized rate of 16% over the last five years.

Close to one million patients have been recruited / enrolled in clinical trials, registered for the evaluation of oncology precision medicines, across different geographies.

Majority of the oncology precision medicine assay kits developers are headquartered in North America; further, more than 30% of the market is captured by large players established post-1990.

Around 80% of oncology precision medicine assay kits are diagnostic tests; over 55% of such kits can diagnose, prognose and predict various cancers and provide results within ten days.

Owing to the advantages offered by precision medicines in cancer, along with lesser side effects and high response rate, the preference for such drugs will steadily increase in foreseeable future.

With the rapid increase in the demand for gene-targeted drugs in the treatment of cancer, the opportunity for companies developing oncology precision medicines is poised to grow at a CAGR of close to 10%.

Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Key Segments

Blood / Hematologic Cancer Occupies the Largest Share of the Oncology Precision Medicine Market

Based on target cancer, the market is segmented into bladder cancer, blood / hematologic cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck squamous cell cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer and others. At present, blood / hematologic cancer segment holds the maximum share of the oncology precision medicine market. This can be attributed to the high incidence rate of blood / hematologic cancer, accounting for approximately 1.24 million cases worldwide. It is worth highlighting that the precision oncology market for gastrointestinal cancer is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Oral Route of Administration is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Oncology Precision Medicine Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and intravenous route of administration. It is worth highlighting that in the coming years, the oral route is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace. This can be attributed to the various advantages offered by oral routes of administration, such as non-invasiveness, higher patient compliance and ease of administration.

Biologics Occupy the Largest Share of the Oncology Precision Medicine Market

Based on the type of molecule, the market is segmented into small molecules and biologics. At present, biologics captures the highest share of the oncology precision medicine market. However, in the coming years, small molecules are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace. This can be attributed to the ability of small molecules to easily pass through the cell membranes, enabling selective targeting of biomarkers expressed on the tumor cells.

Kinase Inhibitor Segment is Likely to Dominate the Oncology Precision Medicine Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the drug class, the market is segmented into kinase inhibitors, enzyme inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors and others. It is worth highlighting that, at present, kinase inhibitors hold a larger share of the oncology precision medicine market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. The majority of the share is expected to be captured by drug developers based in North America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. This can be primarily attributed to the low cost investment for conducting clinical trials in Asian countries.

Sample Players in the Oncology Precision Medicine Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

AbbVie

Anticancer Bioscience

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Blueprint Medicines

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Erasca

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hutchmed

IDEAYA Biosciences

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Repare Therapeutics

Roche

Seagen

SpringWorks Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

VERAXA Biotech GmbH

VRise Therapeutics

Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the oncology precision medicine market, focusing on key market segments, including type of cancer targeted, route of administration, type of molecule, drug class, key geographical regions and leading drug developers.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the oncology precision medicine market, focusing on key market segments, including type of cancer targeted, route of administration, type of molecule, drug class, key geographical regions and leading drug developers. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of commercialized and clinical stage oncology precision medicines, considering various parameters, such as stage of development, approval body, approval region, drug designation, type of molecule, drug class, route of administration, dosage regimen, patient population and type of cancer targeted. Furthermore, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of the current landscape of discovery and preclinical stage oncology precision medicines, based on several relevant parameters, such as stage of development, type of molecule, drug class and type of cancer targeted. Additionally, the chapter features information on various drug developers, along with analysis based on multiple parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A comprehensive evaluation of commercialized and clinical stage oncology precision medicines, considering various parameters, such as stage of development, approval body, approval region, drug designation, type of molecule, drug class, route of administration, dosage regimen, patient population and type of cancer targeted. Furthermore, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of the current landscape of discovery and preclinical stage oncology precision medicines, based on several relevant parameters, such as stage of development, type of molecule, drug class and type of cancer targeted. Additionally, the chapter features information on various drug developers, along with analysis based on multiple parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players engaged in oncology precision medicine market, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), oncology precision medicine portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key industry players engaged in oncology precision medicine market, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), oncology precision medicine portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering clinical trial agreements, commercialization agreements, drug development agreements, drug development and commercialization agreements, drug distribution agreements, drug licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, mergers / acquisitions, process development and manufacturing agreements, research agreements, research and development agreements, service agreements, technology utilization agreements and others.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering clinical trial agreements, commercialization agreements, drug development agreements, drug development and commercialization agreements, drug distribution agreements, drug licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, mergers / acquisitions, process development and manufacturing agreements, research agreements, research and development agreements, service agreements, technology utilization agreements and others. Clinical Trial Analysis: Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies related to oncology precision medicine based on several parameters, such as trial registration year, number of patients enrolled, trial phase, trial status, target patient population, patient gender, type of cancer targeted, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, most active sponsor / collaborator (leading industry and non-industry players based on the number of clinical trials sponsored), emerging focus areas and geography.

Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies related to oncology precision medicine based on several parameters, such as trial registration year, number of patients enrolled, trial phase, trial status, target patient population, patient gender, type of cancer targeted, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, most active sponsor / collaborator (leading industry and non-industry players based on the number of clinical trials sponsored), emerging focus areas and geography. Case Study: A general discussion on the precision oncology assay kit developers, providing detailed analysis on various parameters such as stage of development, regulatory certification / compliance, regional availability, type of test, type of sample, principle of biomarker detection, turnaround time, type of cancer targeted and end-user. Further, the chapter features information on various assay kit developers, along with analysis based on multiple parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A general discussion on the precision oncology assay kit developers, providing detailed analysis on various parameters such as stage of development, regulatory certification / compliance, regional availability, type of test, type of sample, principle of biomarker detection, turnaround time, type of cancer targeted and end-user. Further, the chapter features information on various assay kit developers, along with analysis based on multiple parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

