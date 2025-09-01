Flavors And Fragrances Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavors And Fragrances Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flavor and fragrances market is expected to grow from USD 34.777 billion in 2025 to USD 44.087 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.86%.

The market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising demand for convenience foods, urbanization, and increasing consumer preference for natural and innovative sensory experiences, though it faces challenges from rising raw material costs due to supply chain disruptions.







The Flavors and Fragrances Market Study identifies the growing preference for convenience foods as a primary driver, fueled by hectic lifestyles and an increasing working population, particularly among women. Flavors and fragrances enhance taste and shelf life in products like snacks, dairy, and bakery items, meeting the demand for quick-preparation foods. Urbanization further propels market growth by expanding the food and beverage industry, with fast-casual chains like Chipotle leveraging bold flavors such as cilantro, lime, and smoky spices to cater to urban consumers' preferences for distinctive taste profiles. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages, such as soft drinks and energy drinks, boosts the need for flavors and fragrances to enhance sensory appeal, with major players like Coca-Cola integrating these elements across their product lines.



Market segmentation highlights applications in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, household care, and others. The food and beverage segment dominates due to increased use of flavor enhancers in dairy, snacks, and bakery products, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and demand for packaged goods. The Flavors and Fragrances Market Study notes significant growth in beverage processing, where flavors enhance the stimulating effects of soft and energy drinks, aligning with consumer trends toward convenience and sensory experiences.



Geographically, North America leads, driven by demand for organic and clean-label products, particularly in the USA, where consumers seek exotic and fusion flavors to cater to diverse, multicultural urban communities. Europe holds a significant share, propelled by demand for natural and sustainable ingredients and rising disposable incomes. The Asia Pacific region, including China and India, is expected to grow rapidly due to population growth, urbanization, and increasing demand for convenience foods and personal care products.



In the competitive landscape, the Flavors and Fragrances Market Study highlights key developments. In 2023, BASF Aroma Ingredients launched Virtual Aroma Assistants, a digital platform streamlining access to eco-friendly aroma solutions, enhancing customer engagement in cosmetics and personal care. The competitive environment also reflects strategic advancements, such as partnerships and innovations, supporting market growth.



In conclusion, the Flavors and Fragrances Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts, providing strategic insights into a market driven by convenience, urbanization, and innovation. With North America and Asia Pacific leading growth and companies like BASF advancing sustainable solutions, the study offers a roadmap for capitalizing on opportunities in this dynamic market, despite challenges from raw material cost increases.



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Givaudan

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF)

Symrise AG

Robertet Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Dsm-firmenich.

Takasago International Corporation

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Mane

Archer Daniel Midland Company

Solvay S.A.

Flavors and Fragrances Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Flavors

Fragrances

By Raw Material

Aroma Chemicals

Essential Oils

Others

By Form

Liquid

Solid

By End-User

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

