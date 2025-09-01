PFAS Testing Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Agilent, Thermo Fisher, and Danaher Dominate with Advanced Analytical Solutions, Strategic Acquisitions, and Regulatory-Driven Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Testing Company Evaluation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PFAS Testing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for PFAS Testing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 14 PFAS Testing Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



PFAS testing enables the detection and quantification of unknown PFAS compounds, such as PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS, and other analytes, while also evaluating their structural and chemical characteristics within a sample. The market is experiencing growth due to rising global concern over environmental contamination and growing initiatives by public and private entities to raise environmental awareness. Additional drivers include the increasing privatization of environmental testing and treatment services, expanded investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure, more stringent regulations for pollution monitoring and control, and government-led pollution control programs promoting environmental testing.



Despite these growth drivers, the market faces certain challenges, including limited awareness in developing countries about effective pollution monitoring strategies, stringent storage protocols for PFAS testing, and the high capital requirements for achieving accurate and sensitive analysis. Worldwide regulatory reforms addressing PFAS contamination have intensified, driven by mounting concerns over their environmental persistence and potential health hazards.

In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) PFAS Strategic Roadmap (2021-2024) outlines action under key statutes, including the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), proposing maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for drinking water and hazard designations for PFOA and PFOS.



The 360 Quadrant maps the PFAS Testing companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the PFAS Testing quadrant.



Key Players



Key players in the PFAS Testing market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Agilent Technologies commands a strong position in the PFAS testing market, driven by its research and development capabilities which underpin its competitive edge. The company's high-performance instruments are pivotal for accurate PFAS detection. Agilent continues to expand its market footprint through comprehensive workflow solutions aligned with EPA standards. These strategic initiatives are complemented by acquisitions that expand its analytical capabilities.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific is a key player with a diverse range of analytical instruments and consumables. The company supports fields like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and environmental analysis through groundbreaking chromatography and mass spectrometry consumables. By focusing on precision and efficiency, Thermo Fisher aids laboratories in meeting stringent regulatory requirements. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions further strengthen its market footprint.



Danaher Corporation



Danaher Corporation secures a notable market share with its extensive portfolio focused on environmental testing. The company prioritizes water analysis and advances its capabilities through both organic strategies, such as product innovations, and inorganic avenues like strategic partnerships. Subsidiaries like SCIEX and Pall Corporation are instrumental in enhancing PFAS detection technologies, keeping Danaher at the forefront of industry compliance and innovation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Regulatory Reforms Addressing Environmental Pollution

3.2.1.2 Growing Concerns Over Pfas Contamination in Water

3.2.1.3 Favorable Investment Climate Driving Improvements in Environmental Capabilities

3.2.1.4 Increasing Financial Support for Wastewater Treatment Projects and Programs

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Strict Storage Requirements for Pfas Testing Reagents and Analytical Standards

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities Presented by Major Markets

3.2.3.2 Growing Financial Support for Treatment Projects and Programs

3.2.3.3 Higher Public Awareness Regarding Population Levels

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Standardized Testing Methods Across Regions

3.2.4.2 Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 R&D

3.3.2 Raw Material Procurement & Product Development

3.3.3 Marketing, Sales, and Distribution

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Prominent Companies

3.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

3.4.3 End-users

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Chromatography

3.7.1.2 Mass Spectrometry

3.7.1.3 Ion Chromatography

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Total Organic Fluorine (Tof) Analysis

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Environmental Monitoring Technologies

3.7.3.2 Water Treatment and Filtration Technologies

3.8 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.10 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Pfas Testing Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Pfas Testing Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Market Ranking Analysis, 2023

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 Product Type Footprint

4.6.5.4 Technique Footprint

4.6.5.5 Method Footprint

4.6.5.6 Application Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8 Competitive Scenario

4.8.1 Product Launches

4.8.2 Deals

4.8.3 Expansions

4.9 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.10 Brand/Product Comparison



5 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Merck KGaA

Perkinelmer Inc.

Lgc Limited

Biotage

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

Accustandard

Wellington Laboratories Inc.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Chiron As

Metrohm Inula GmbH

Restek Corporation

Microsaic

Evonik

Lctech

Absolute Standards Inc.

Cytiva

Avantor, Inc.

Greyhound Chromatography and Allied Chemicals Ltd.

Lanxess

The Chemours Company

