Insulin Delivery Device Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Embecta, Novo Nordisk, and Ypsomed Lead with Innovative Injection and Digital Management Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Delivery Device - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Insulin Delivery Devices Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Insulin Delivery Devices. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 240 companies, of which the Top 25 Insulin Delivery Devices Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Insulin delivery devices such as pens, pen needles, syringes, and pumps are essential tools for diabetes patients to control their blood glucose levels. This dominance is attributed to the increasing preference for insulin pens among diabetic patients due to their ease of use, improved convenience, reduced pain during administration, enhanced dosage accuracy, and improved medication adherence.



The growth of the insulin delivery devices market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, ongoing technological advancements in insulin delivery solutions, and supportive government initiatives coupled with favourable reimbursement policies. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing adoption of insulin delivery devices worldwide.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Insulin Delivery Devices companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Insulin Delivery Devices quadrant. Key players in the Insulin Delivery Devices marketare actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Key Players



Top 3 Companies

Embecta Corp.



Embecta Corp. was established on April 1, 2022, as a spin-off from Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), inheriting BD's legacy in diabetes care. As a global leader in medical devices, Embecta focuses exclusively on delivering diabetes care solutions aimed at improving patient health and quality of life. Its product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices. Embecta supports its global operations through a robust manufacturing, commercial, and distribution infrastructure.



Novo Nordisk A/S



Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company renowned for its leadership in diabetes care. The company operates through two main business segments: Diabetes and Obesity Care and Rare Disease (formerly known as Biopharm). The company also provides innovative digital tools for diabetes management, including smart insulin pens and Dose Check, a digital application for insulin dose guidance. It maintains a robust global presence, with offices in 80 countries and product distribution spanning over 170 markets, reinforcing its commitment to improving the lives of people living with diabetes and related conditions worldwide.



Ypsomed



Ypsomed is a leading developer and manufacturer of injection and infusion systems for self-medication, with more than 40 years of experience and recognized expertise in diabetes care. The company is an independent industry leader in the production of injection pens for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as diabetes-focused products such as insulin pumps, pen needles, and blood glucose monitoring systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growth in Prevalence of Diabetic Population

3.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Insulin Delivery Devices

3.2.1.3 Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Schemes to Favor the Market Growth

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost and Lack of Reimbursement in Emerging Economies

3.2.2.2 Needle Anxiety in Patients to Affect Growth of Pen Needles and Syringes Market

3.2.2.3 Oral Insulin as Alternative Drug Delivery Method

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increase in Research & Development Activities and Strategic Partnerships

3.2.3.2 Increase in Healthcare Expenditure on Diabetes Care

3.2.3.3 Advances in Insulin Syringe and Needle Technology

3.2.3.4 Mandates Pertaining to Safety-Engineered Medical Needles

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Needlestick Injuries and Misuse of Injection Pens

3.2.4.2 Lack of Interoperability Among Insulin Delivery Devices

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

3.3.2 Synchronization of Smart Insulin Pens with Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Promotes Diabetes Data Sharing

3.3.3 Increase in Number of Collaborations Among Stakeholders

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 Automated Insulin Delivery

3.4.2 Complementary Technologies

3.4.2.1 Bluetooth

3.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.4.3.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

3.5 Key Conferences & Events

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.6.1 Patent Publication Trends for Insulin Delivery Devices

3.6.2 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants for Patents in Insulin Delivery Devices Market

3.7 Ecosystem Market Map

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.9 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

3.10 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Insulin Delivery Devices Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Insulin Delivery Devices Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2022-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Type Footprint

4.5.5.3 Region Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7 Brand/Product Comparison

4.8 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.8.1 Financial Metrics

4.8.2 Company Valuation

4.9 R&D Assessment of Key Players

4.10 Competitive Scenario

4.10.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.10.2 Deals

4.10.3 Expansions

4.10.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Embecta Corp. (Formerly Becton, Dickinson and Company Diabetes Care Business)

Novo Nordisk A/S

Medtronic

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Biocon

Roche Diabetes Care

Htl-Strefa (Subsidiary of the Mtd Group)

Ypsomed

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Wockhardt Limited

Nipro

Cequr Corporation

Eoflow Co. Ltd.

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Sooil Developments Co. Ltd.

Sungshim Medical Co. Ltd.

B.Braun SE

Debiotech SA

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Haselmeier (A Subsidiary of Medmix)

Mannkind Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu98o9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.