Heat Not Burn Tobacco Products Market Forecasts 2025-2030 Featuring Philip Morris, JT International, British American Tobacco, Mysmok Electronic Technology, Imperial Brands, and Japan Tobacco

The heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products market is projected to grow significantly from USD 17.027 billion in 2025 to USD 87.961 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 38.88%. HNB products, which heat tobacco leaf to a lower temperature than traditional cigarettes, are gaining popularity due to their perceived reduced health risks and strong consumer demand for smokeless alternatives.

Market Drivers

The growth of the HNB market is supported by lower perceived health risks compared to traditional cigarettes, along with regulatory approvals in major markets like Europe, the US, and China. The FDA's approval for Philip Morris International Inc. to sell HNB products in the US is a testament to the expanding market. These devices, emitting a nicotine-rich vapor usable multiple times, are particularly appealing to younger consumers. Technological advancements have enhanced HNB devices by boosting vapor production, further attracting young smokers. Moreover, HNB products are often seen as a smoking cessation aid, presenting a compelling alternative to combustible tobacco.

Market Restraints

Despite its growth prospects, the HNB market is challenged by the rise of e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes, which contain fewer toxic substances, are becoming more popular, potentially impacting HNB product adoption. Additionally, stringent regulations in countries such as Australia, the US, and Germany, including bans on HNB sales, pose significant hurdles to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the HNB market include British American Tobacco Plc, Philip Morris International Inc., JT International AG, and Japan Tobacco Inc. These companies continue to innovate to capture greater market shares. For instance, Japan Tobacco Inc., in June 2019, launched Ploom TECH+ and new tobacco capsule varieties, establishing a strong market presence via over 57,000 convenience stores and 2,000 tobacco outlets in Japan.

The HNB tobacco products market is characterized by consumer demand and regulatory endorsements, alongside technological advancements. Nonetheless, the competition from e-cigarettes and strict regulations pose notable challenges. Leading industry players are persistently investing in innovation and pursuing market expansion to capitalize on the increasing interest in smokeless tobacco products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $87.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Philip Morris Products S.A.

JT International AG

British American Tobacco

Mysmok Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Imperial Brands Plc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

