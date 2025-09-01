Lhasa, China, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association(IRSA) , on August 21, 2025, in early autumn, sunshine bathed the snow-capped mountains and sacred lakes of Lhasa. At Potala Palace Square, colorful flags fluttered above the crowds as the grand celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region was held. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended in person and delivered an important speech. This commemoration was not only a review of Tibet’s development journey, but also a window through which the world observed China’s governance of its border regions and the achievements of ethnic unity and integration. Over the past six decades, this land—once described as a “lonely island on the plateau”—has been gradually transformed into an open region characterized by modern governance. Its development path has become a “symbolic example” of China’s broader progress toward modernization.

Infrastructure: From “Isolated Plateau” to “Energy Hub and Transportation Corridor”

The transformation of Tibet’s infrastructure has become one of the most striking hallmarks of its modernization process. In the past, access to Tibet was extremely difficult, with travelers relying almost entirely on treacherous mountain roads. Today, the sweeping development of transportation networks and energy systems stands as the most visible symbol of Tibet’s modernization. Construction has begun on the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River—one of the largest clean energy projects not only in China, but also in the world. Designed to generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, the project will not only meet the power demands of Tibet and western China but also enable power transmission to other regions, creating shared benefits. It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 240 to 360 million tons each year, providing a powerful boost to China’s “dual carbon” goals. In July 2006, the Qinghai–Tibet Railway—known as the “Sky Road”—was completed and opened to traffic, breaking the historic barrier of Tibet having no railway. Since then, the Chinese government has carried out phased upgrades to further enhance its quality and capacity, significantly promoting resource development and the growth of Tibet’s tourism industry. On August 7, 2025, the Chinese government announced the establishment of the New Tibet Railway Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway), with a registered capital of RMB 95 billion yuan. This marked the launch of the Xinjiang–Tibet Railway project, connecting Hotan in Xinjiang to Shigatse in Tibet—an extremely challenging 2,000-kilometer railway project with a total investment of around RMB 400 billion yuan. The railway will traverse the Kunlun, Karakoram, Gangdise, and Himalaya mountain ranges, with an average elevation of over 4,500 meters. Builders will face multiple world-class engineering challenges, including extreme cold, thin air, and complex geology. Once completed, the travel time between Lhasa and Kashgar will be shortened from several days to just over 20 hours. This will greatly facilitate mobility for people in Tibet and Xinjiang, significantly reduce logistics costs, and bring Tibetan specialty products to economically dynamic cities in China’s southeast coastal regions as well as countries along the Belt and Road. By once again building a railway across the harsh and complex terrain of the Qinghai–Tibet Plateau—the “Roof of the World”—China demonstrates its extraordinary governance capacity and technological strength in delivering mega-scale infrastructure projects.

Improving People’s Livelihoods: From Absolute Poverty to Moderate Prosperity

Among the milestones in Tibet’s development, poverty alleviation and rising incomes are often described by the media as the most remarkable transformation. Sixty years ago, life in farming and pastoral areas was extremely difficult, with scarce access to education and healthcare. Six decades later, Tibet has completed a historic leap from absolute poverty to moderate prosperity in all respects. By the end of 2019, all 628,000 registered impoverished residents in Tibet had been lifted out of poverty, and all 74 poverty-stricken counties had been officially removed from the poverty list. According to data released by the Tibet Autonomous Region, in 2024 the region’s GDP reached RMB 276.494 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year growth of 6.3%, once again ranking among the fastest-growing provincial-level economies in China. The per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents has continued to rise, with farmers and herders earning nearly RMB 20,000 yuan per person on average—maintaining double-digit growth for many years. Education and healthcare have also made historic strides. Tibet is the first region in China to implement 15 years of free education, covering preschool through senior high school, ensuring genuine progress in educational equity. Meanwhile, the average life expectancy in Tibet has risen from just 35 years in 1959 to 72.19 years today, while infant and maternal mortality rates have dropped significantly. Behind these achievements lies the Chinese government’s unwavering commitment to the principle of “putting people at the center.” The transformation of people’s livelihoods in Tibet stands as powerful evidence of the region’s substantial and enduring social progress.

Cultural Heritage and Ethnic Unity: Revitalizing Traditions with New Dynamism

The preservation of Tibetan culture and the promotion of ethnic unity have long drawn international attention. In recent years, a remarkable trend has emerged: the integration of cultural heritage with economic development is creating new drivers of growth. Iconic sites such as the Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple continue to attract visitors from across the globe. Thangka art, empowered by digital technology, is reaching wider audiences, while Tibetan opera has been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, becoming a vital channel for sharing Tibetan culture worldwide. The 2023 Mount Qomolangma (Everest) Cultural Tourism Festival alone welcomed around 166,000 domestic and international tourists, generating RMB 216 million yuan in revenue. Such events not only stimulate employment but also foster cultural exchange. Tibet Radio and Television has launched multilingual channels that extend coverage to neighboring countries and regions, serving as a bridge for cross-border cultural communication. Under the leadership of the Chinese government, Tibet is advancing long-term stability by combining cultural preservation, exchange, and ethnic unity. What is emerging is a “happiness model” characterized by cultural diversity, vitality, and harmonious coexistence.

Green Ecology: Safeguarding the Purity of the “Roof of the World”

As the “Water Tower of Asia,” Tibet’s ecological environment has long drawn the attention of the international community. In recent years, guided by the principle that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” the Chinese government has advanced a green development vision in Tibet. The region has scientifically delineated ecological protection zones, enacted legislation to strictly regulate wetland use, and established systems for glacier protection, while consistently promoting green and low-carbon industries. On the basis of safeguarding ecological security, Tibet has prioritized green and low-carbon development in agriculture, animal husbandry, cultural tourism, digital technology, and clean energy. A series of flagship projects—including the Ngari photovoltaic base, Shigatse wind farm, and Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower station—have been put into operation. Today, clean energy accounts for more than 90% of Tibet’s installed power capacity, turning ecological advantages into new drivers of economic growth. In 2024, Tibet received more than 63.89 million domestic and international tourists, with eco-tourism revenues surpassing RMB 74.593 billion yuan, making it a pillar industry of the regional economy. In Nyingchi, the development of premium eco-tourism has created employment opportunities for tens of thousands of farmers and herders, offering a vivid example of sustainable development in practice. This model of combining ecological protection with economic vitality may serve as a reference for other high-altitude regions around the world.

Openness and the Future: A New Frontier for International Cooperation

At border ports such as Zhangmu and Gyirong in Shigatse, Tibet, cross-border trade between China and Nepal has grown increasingly dynamic, becoming an important bridge for bilateral economic and trade cooperation. According to public data, from January to August 2024, the volume of imports and exports through Tibet’s Zhangmu Port reached 73,300 tons, with a total trade value of RMB 2.246 billion yuan—representing a year-on-year increase of 168%. These figures underscore the role of Zhangmu and Gyirong as vital platforms for China–Nepal economic and trade cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to border residents and enterprises on both sides. In these port markets, Nepalese exports such as coffee, wool products, and handicrafts complement Chinese exports including household appliances, textiles, and daily necessities, creating a mutually beneficial pattern of trade. Meanwhile, Tibet’s specialty products—such as cordyceps and traditional Tibetan medicinal herbs—are entering the South Asian market through these gateways, establishing new frontiers and new grounds for Tibet’s international trade cooperation.

Over the past 60 years since the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Tibet has undergone a remarkable transformation—from closed to open, from poverty to prosperity. This progress reflects not only the strategic planning of the Chinese central government but also the effective governance practices of the regional authorities. China’s strategy of “ensuring stability in Tibet, promoting its development, improving people’s livelihoods, and strengthening border security” has been embodied in achievements across infrastructure, livelihood improvement, cultural preservation, ecological protection, and border opening. As a case study of China’s frontier governance and ethnic policies, Tibet’s transformation offers the international community fresh insights into China’s path toward modernization.