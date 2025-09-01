Idorsia furthers the science of sleep and insomnia at World Sleep 2025

Allschwil, Switzerland – September 1, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) continues its commitment to furthering the science of sleep and insomnia with a symposium and eight poster presentations at World Sleep 2025, a global scientific congress bringing the best of sleep medicine and research, in Singapore from September 5-10, 2025.

Idorsia’s scientific poster presentations at World Sleep 2025:

Real-world data assessment of abuse potential of insomnia therapies

A study to examine the real-world abuse potential of approved and off-label medications used for the treatment of insomnia, using data from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database.

Real-world data on the abuse potential of medications for the treatment of insomnia. P. Saskin, W.V. McCall, D. Neubauer, A. Crucitti, P.P. Luyet, R. Jaziri, C. Vaillant. Abstract available online

Efficacy of daridorexant throughout the night

Effect of daridorexant on wakefulness throughout the night: Post-hoc analysis of a randomised, double-blind, active reference (zolpidem) study in patients with insomnia disorder. B. Steiniger-Brach, O. Briasoulis, A. Olivieri, S. Pain, L. Palagini, D. Kunz, P.-A. Geoffroy. Abstract available online

Effect of daridorexant on wakefulness throughout the night and morning sleepiness in patients with insomnia disorder. Y. Dauvilliers, G. Zammit, P.-P. Luyet, G. Braunstein, O. Briasoulis, A. Olivieri.

Abstract available online

Impact of daridorexant in patients with insomnia and additional health conditions

Efficacy and safety of daridorexant in women with insomnia disorder during menopausal transition: a subgroup analysis. O. Briasoulis, Z. Schaedel, C. Bassetti, S.M. Bertisch, P. Cassel, S. Palacios, C. Palmay, R. Silvestri, P. Stute, F. Trémollieres, T. Bakker, S. Pain. Abstract available online

Efficacy and safety of daridorexant in patients with chronic insomnia disorder and comorbid nocturia. K. Lederer, S. Schoffner, J.-E. Batista Miranda, R. Rowles, A. Olivieri, M. Meinel.

Abstract available online

Characterization of patients with insomnia disorder

The largest clinical characterization of patients with insomnia disorder to date. Drawing on data from more than 5000 patients screened in the Phase 3 daridorexant program, these analyses provide important insights into the significant and wide-ranging impact of insomnia disorder on objective and subjective nighttime symptoms and daytime functioning. Subgroup analyses by sex and age provide important insights on how insomnia disorder may affect different patient populations.

The impact of insomnia disorder on the night and the day: analysis of polysomnography and subjective parameters from a large clinical trial database. M. Fernandes, A. Olivieri, O. Briasoulis, J. Laurent, C. Liguori. Abstract available online

The impact of insomnia disorder on the night and the day in older and younger adults. M. Fernandes, A. Olivieri, O. Briasoulis, J. Laurent, C. Liguori. Abstract available online

The impact of insomnia disorder on the night and the day in males and females. M. Fernandes, A. Olivieri, O. Briasoulis, J. Laurent, C. Liguori. Abstract available online

Educational symposium

On Tuesday, September 9, from 12:45 to14:15, Idorsia will host an educational symposium featuring experts David Neubauer (US), Lu Lin (China), Atul Khullar (Canada), Laura Palagini (Italy), and Claudio Liguori (Italy). The symposium will explore the link between insomnia and neurological or psychiatric comorbidities, focusing on the role of orexin. New clinical and real-world data on daridorexant will be presented, alongside practical strategies for managing insomnia in patients with comorbidities through case discussions. The event will conclude with a Q&A and panel discussion to foster expert–attendee dialogue.

About World Sleep 2025

World Sleep 2025 will be the 18th World Sleep Congress. This congress facilitates an international discussion forum and collaboration among sleep societies and sleep professionals. Sleep clinicians, technologists, trainees, educators, and scientists from around the world will meet to advance knowledge on sleep science, sleep in public health, sleep health, and sleep-wake disorders, their diagnosis and treatments. World Sleep Society seeks to maximize learning both from formal presentations by the leading experts in their fields and from informal discussion groups emphasizing opportunities for networking and member participation.

