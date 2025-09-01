Skyward Specialty Earns Third Straight “Best Places to Work In Insurance” Honor

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, has once again been named a 2025 “Best Places to Work in Insurance” by Business Insurance marking the third consecutive year the Company has earned this recognition.

Recognition as one of the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” celebrates employers in the insurance industry who set the standard for creating exceptional workplace cultures, employee engagement and supporting professional development and wellbeing. Earning this award reflects Skyward Specialty’s ongoing commitment to cultivating inclusive, innovative and purpose-driven work environment.

Award recipients are selected based on the results of an employer questionnaire and Company-wide engagement survey, in which 91% of Skyward Specialty employees participated and provided feedback. Skyward Specialty’s survey results highlight the Company’s outstanding culture, with an overall employee satisfaction of 94%, including:

97% of employees agree, “I am very satisfied with my employer.”

95% understand the importance of their role to organization’s success.

95% are proud to work for Skyward Specialty.

92% report overall role satisfaction, with 94% approval rating of their supervisor relationship.

95% of employees agree, “I have confidence in the leadership of this organization.”



“Our people are the engine behind our success and the reason we continue to outperform in the industry year-over-year,” said Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson. “Recognition as a “Best Places to Work in Insurance” is a direct reflection of the intentional, sustained effort we’ve made for the past five years not just a high-performing Company but one where employees are proud to work for and want to grow their careers.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Natalie Schoolcraft

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

614-494-4988

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com