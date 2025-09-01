Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back program

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Paris, 1 September 2025

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures)

As announced on Thursday 31 July 2025, Societe Generale started on Monday 4 August 2025 a EUR 1 billion ordinary share buy-back program for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buy-backs are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by the General Meeting of 22 May 2024 and presented in the description released on 17 May 2024, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Purchases performed during the period from 25 to 29 August 2025 are described below. As of 29 August 2025, Societe Generale has completed 54.1% of its share buy-back program, representing 1.2%* of its share capital.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 25 to 29 August 2025

* Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 785,180,327 shares comprising the current share capital.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Aug-25 FR0000130809 449,003 57.1921 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Aug-25 FR0000130809 208,333 57.4079 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Aug-25 FR0000130809 38,749 57.3414 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Aug-25 FR0000130809 48,599 57.1733 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Aug-25 FR0000130809 465,064 51.7650 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Aug-25 FR0000130809 218,155 51.7600 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Aug-25 FR0000130809 40,845 51.7809 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Aug-25 FR0000130809 50,832 51.7859 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Aug-25 FR0000130809 548,367 51.8690 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Aug-25 FR0000130809 262,873 51.8710 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Aug-25 FR0000130809 51,713 51.8706 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Aug-25 FR0000130809 59,992 51.8804 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Aug-25 FR0000130809 574,221 52.3376 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Aug-25 FR0000130809 276,556 52.3458 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Aug-25 FR0000130809 55,641 52.3442 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Aug-25 FR0000130809 62,296 52.3474 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29-Aug-25 FR0000130809 547,780 52.3119 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29-Aug-25 FR0000130809 269,430 52.2834 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29-Aug-25 FR0000130809 55,000 52.2371 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29-Aug-25 FR0000130809 58,085 52.2681 AQEU TOTAL 4,341,534 52.9723

