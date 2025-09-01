Purva Mantri Takes PM Modi's 'Aavati Kalay' on USA Tour, to Showcase Cultural Heritage





MUMBAI, India, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular Bollywood folk-pop artist Purva Mantri is set to take Aavati Kalay, the celebrated Garba song penned by PM Narendra Modi and sung by Purva to her upcoming US Dandiya Purvastic Tour. PM Modi dedicated the garba to Goddess Durga during Navratri 2024 also marking his 25th Year being in public domain as CM of Gujarat first and then PM of India. The tour begins August 28 which also coincides with the Ganpati festival.

Purva has been personally acknowledged and chosen by the PM after he came across her work and was impressed by her voice and aura. The garba song will now be a centre piece of her US performances, giving international audiences a glimpse of India’s literary and musical heritage.

Purva has earned lot of appreciation and named as “Voice of Festivities” specially in Gujarat for her ultra- high energy performances and powerful singing. Her attempt to connect today’s youth with Divine and countryside music is genuine and lauded. She has been constantly releasing songs encompassed in an EP called 4th Generation to mark her being the 4th generation from her family to be in Divine Music. Her Puneri Dhol performance is unique and has been globally viral.

The tour kicks off in Chicago on August 28, followed by Atlantic City on August 30, Seattle on August 31, and Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, on September 6.

Alongside the performance of Aavati Kalay, Purva will bring vibrant Garba traditions to the fore, blending Gujarati folk rhythms with contemporary street-inspired sounds. Each stop on the tour will feature dandiya night specials and family-friendly festivities, reimagining India’s countryside music culture for a global stage.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Purva said, “I feel privileged to carry Prime Minister Modi’s garba song Aavati Kalay to international audiences. It is an honour to share India’s folk-pop and street sounds with people from diverse cultures and celebrate the richness of our traditions.”

Following her US performances, Purva will return to India for a marquee Garba event in Ahmedabad and Surat during Navratri.

The Dandiya Purvastic Tour not only celebrates Aavati Kalay but also highlights Purva’s mission to connect Global Youth with Indian Divinity through her musical performances.

