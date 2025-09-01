DMCC and Bybit launch Web3 Unleashed #3 with $140,000 prize pool

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, and global crypto exchange Bybit have opened applications for the third edition of their international Web3 hackathon – Web3 Unleashed #3: Shaping the Next Wave of Web3 – featuring its prize pool of USD 140,000.

Building on the success of previous editions, Web3 Unleashed returns in 2025 with an expanded focus, introducing two new tracks: DeFAI – bridging decentralised finance and artificial intelligence, and DeSci – focused on decentralised science and research innovation. These additions complement existing tracks in DeFi, Web3 Gaming, SocialFi, Infrastructure and Tokenisation, ensuring that the hackathon remains aligned with the most promising frontiers of the Web3 industry.

Alongside Bybit, DMCC has partnered with leading industry players including DWF Labs, Hacken, Cointelegraph, The Open Platform, Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), Verse8, CROSS, Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) and CV Labs to deliver a high-impact platform that connects global developers, founders and entrepreneurs with investors and ecosystem leaders. The competition will once again spotlight practical solutions to real-world challenges and accelerate the development of early-stage Web3 ventures.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With Web3 projected to become a USD 40 billion market by 2030, the question is no longer whether decentralised technologies will disrupt global systems – it is who will lead that disruption. With over 3,400 tech companies in our district – including over 700 in crypto and over 110 in AI – DMCC is building the ecosystem where the next breakthroughs will happen. Through Web3 Unleashed, we are cementing the leading position of Dubai as the launchpad for Web3 innovation at scale.”

The 2024 edition of Web3 Unleashed attracted high-potential startups from across the globe, with finalists building decentralised solutions in AI, zero-knowledge protocols, identity systems and digital infrastructure. A total prize pool of USD 160,000 was distributed across five standout projects.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, said: "It is truly exciting to see the Web3 Unleashed Hackathon enter its third edition alongside our trusted partner DMCC. Over the past years, this initiative has grown into one of the most vibrant platforms for innovators to bring their boldest Web3 ideas to life. This year’s focus on DeFi, DeFAI, Web3 Gaming, DeSci, SocialFi, Infrastructure, and Tokenization reflects the breadth and dynamism of the ecosystem we are building together. I look forward to meeting the brilliant minds behind the top projects this November, and witnessing how their creativity will shape the future of our industry."

Applications open on 1 September and close on 5 October. After a round of remote evaluations, the top 5 teams will be invited to compete in a live demo day in Dubai on 26 November 2025, hosted at S/O Uptown Dubai – DMCC’s flagship commercial tower. Finalists will present to a curated audience of investors, advisors and sector specialists, competing for a prize pool designed to supercharge project development and investor exposure.

Hackathon timeline:

Applications open: 1 September

Applications close: 5 October

Remote screening: 6 October – 20 October

Top 10 projects announced: 22 October

Demo day & afterparty: 26 November



With over 700 members, the DMCC Crypto Centre is the largest ecosystem of its kind in the region. It provides a comprehensive platform for companies developing Web3 and blockchain technologies, offering tailored licensing, co-working space, accelerator access and an enabling regulatory environment. The broader DMCC tech ecosystem now hosts more than 3,300 firms, including over 110 focused on AI and over 140 in Web3 gaming – making it one of the most concentrated innovation clusters in the MENA region.

Applications for the DMCC-Bybit Hackathon can be submitted via https://forms.gle/9wFMts5GVwD4WNM46 .

Media Contacts

DMCC:

Adel Soliman

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

DMCC.PR@dmcc.ae

Bybit:

Jessie Lei

Business Manager

jessie.lei@bybit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by DMCC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94be7647-0ba2-48c6-8b58-49b5af7bedc2