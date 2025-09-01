Vacabee Announces Participation at Conf3rence 2025 with AI Panel and Keynote Amid Continued Expansion

Miami, United States, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacabee, an AI-driven lifestyle management platform integrating travel and personalized experiences, has confirmed its participation at Conf3rence 2025, to be held on September 3–4 in Dortmund, Germany. The event provides a significant opportunity to showcase advancements at the intersection of artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies.





A key highlight will be the panel discussion titled “Human + AI Teams: Reskilling for an Automated Future,” featuring:

Maximilian Schmidt , CTO, Vacabee — leading AI-personalized journey design

, CTO, Vacabee — leading AI-personalized journey design Stan Massueras , GTM Europe, ElevenLabs — advancing voice AI applications

, GTM Europe, ElevenLabs — advancing voice AI applications Ingo Rübe , Founder, KILT Protocol — championing decentralized identity solutions

, Founder, KILT Protocol — championing decentralized identity solutions Karina Pencarski, Global Head of Solutions & Services, Synthesia — pushing boundaries in video AI

The panel will explore AI’s evolving role in enabling user-centric digital ecosystems, particularly in lifestyle, travel, and Web3-based use cases. Vacabee will also deliver a keynote presentation at 4:00 PM on Day 2, highlighting the company’s product vision and roadmap.

2025 Milestones: From Web3 Prototype to AI-Powered Lifestyle Platform

The year 2025 marked a strategic transformation for Vacabee, evolving from a Web3 concept into a comprehensive travel and lifestyle platform powered by transformational artificial intelligence. Inspired by how companies like Nike and Apple drive aspirational behaviors, Vacabee leverages AI to deliver customized itineraries, concierge services, and instant travel recommendations.

The platform’s prototype, validated through angel backing and early customer traction, attracted 50 users, many of whom converted into paying clients. Travel professionals have endorsed the platform’s utility, and Web3 commentators such as @cryptoMegan have highlighted its blockchain-native functionality.

Vacabee’s AI-powered concierge has been actively used by early adopters for crypto-based bookings, wellness planning, and personalized lifestyle enhancements—affirming the product’s relevance and utility in real-world settings.

Vacabee API & Licensing Roadmap: Toward Scalable Lifestyle Infrastructure

Vacabee’s growth strategy is structured around a phased API and licensing roadmap:

Phase 1: Legal & Compliance (Q1 2023–Q2 2025)

Secured DBA registrations, global trademarks, travel certifications, and U.S. seller licenses.

Secured DBA registrations, global trademarks, travel certifications, and U.S. seller licenses. Phase 2: Core Booking APIs (Q2–Q3 2025)

Advanced to MVP with RateHawk for hotels and transfers, Amadeus GDS for flights and itineraries, and Duffel for airline APIs.

Advanced to MVP with RateHawk for hotels and transfers, Amadeus GDS for flights and itineraries, and Duffel for airline APIs. Phase 3: Enrichment & Payments (Q3 2025)

Integrated Stripe for fiat payments, Coinbase Commerce for crypto support (BTC, ETH, USDC+), GIATA for hotel metadata, and Google Places for itinerary personalization.

Integrated Stripe for fiat payments, Coinbase Commerce for crypto support (BTC, ETH, USDC+), GIATA for hotel metadata, and Google Places for itinerary personalization. Phase 4: Deployment & Distribution (Q4 2025)

Preparing public availability via Apple App Store and Google Play, targeting wider adoption.

Preparing public availability via Apple App Store and Google Play, targeting wider adoption. Phase 5: Lifestyle Expansion (Q1–Q3 2026)

Plans include integration of OpenTable/Resy, spa and gym services, local tours, events, and task automation.

Outlook: Momentum Builds Toward 2026

Vacabee closes 2025 with key market validation, a live MVP, and a growing user base. These achievements lay the foundation for broader rollouts and new product verticals in 2026, reinforcing the company’s mission to redefine AI-enhanced living with Web3 transparency and ownership.

Powered by Vacabee — AI + Web3 for Enriched Life.

Follow Vacabee: https://www.instagram.com/vacabeevoyage/

Follow Mr. Bee: https://www.instagram.com/mrbeeai/

About Vacabee

Vacabee is a technology company based in Miami, focused on transforming lifestyle automation through artificial intelligence. Its flagship solution, Mr. Bee, offers a unified, user-centric platform where travel, wellness, dining, and productivity converge in a seamless and intelligent digital experience. https://www.vacabee.com/

Media Contact:

Diana Franco

Email: diana@vacabee.com

Website: https://vacabee.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.