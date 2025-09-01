SEO Builder Surpasses 2,000 Customers, Solidifies Position as a Trusted Leader in Citation Building

Armadale, West Lothian, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO Builder, a UK-based link-building agency, is proud to announce it has reached a significant milestone, serving its 2,000th customer. Since its launch in 2018, the company has experienced steady growth and has earned recognition as a trusted authority in local citation building. In addition to its core services, SEO Builder has built a reputation for excellence in its guest post service and social profile links, making it the preferred choice for businesses seeking to boost their online visibility and authority.





SEO Builder CEO Robert Kirk

Over the years, SEO Builder has received endorsements from leading SEO professionals, including Craig Campbell and Charles Floate, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and results-driven partner for businesses seeking to enhance their search rankings and digital presence. The company has also been recognised with awards from top SEO industry organisations for its outstanding citation-building service, adding to its credibility and industry standing.

“Surpassing 2,000 customers is a significant achievement and a reflection of our team’s dedication and expertise,” said Robert Kirk, CEO of SEO Builder. “Our mission has always been to deliver measurable results and lasting value for our clients. This milestone highlights the trust our clients place in us and motivates us to continue raising the bar.”

SEO Builder’s success is rooted in its customer-focused approach and commitment to delivering high-quality results. By tailoring services such as local citation building, guest post service, and social profile links to meet the unique needs of each client, the company ensures sustainable growth and improved online authority.

Looking ahead, SEO Builder remains focused on innovation, client success, and maintaining the high standards that have fueled its growth. With a proven track record and a reputation built on trust, the company is well-positioned for continued expansion in the evolving digital marketing landscape.

SEO Builder is a UK-based link-building agency specialising in local citation building. We also offer guest post service and social profile link service to help boost online visibility and authority.

