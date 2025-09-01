Canadian Moving Partners Launches $699 Flat-Rate Grand Slam Moving Package With 4 Movers, $100K Insurance, and On-Time Guarantee

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Moving Partners (CMP), Canada’s first coast-to-coast flat-rate moving brand, has announced the launch of its Grand Slam Labour-Only Package — a $699 moving solution designed to eliminate hidden fees, hourly billing, and moving-day uncertainty.

The package includes four professional movers for up to five hours, comprehensive insurance coverage up to $100,000, and an On-Time Guarantee — CMP pays customers $500 if the crew arrives late.

The $699 Grand Slam Package Includes:

4 professional movers for 5 hours

Packing and unpacking support

Furniture disassembly and reassembly (beds, tables, shelving, etc.)

Loading and unloading for trucks, pods, or storage units

Protective handling with blankets and straps (if supplied by customer)

Insurance coverage up to $100,000

On-Time Guarantee — CMP pays $500 if late

One flat rate. No surprises.

Optional Add-On: Truck & Driver ($599 Flat)

Customers who need transportation can add a CMP truck with a licensed driver for $599. Together, the complete move solution is $1,298 all-in — still hundreds less than the $2,000+ industry average for similar services, and unmatched in protection.

Supply Kits: Boxes and Packing Materials

To simplify preparation, CMP also offers tiered supply kits delivered with your movers:

1-Bedroom Kit – $99: 20 boxes, 2 wardrobes, tape, dish/mirror box

2–3 Bedroom Kit – $249: 50 boxes, 5 wardrobes, tape, dish/mirror boxes

4+ Bedroom Kit – $399: 80 boxes, 8 wardrobes, tape, dish/mirror boxes

Additional boxes and supplies are available individually starting at $3 per box.

Why It Matters

“With CMP, customers aren’t buying hours of labour — they’re buying certainty,” said Brad Bailey, Founder of Canadian Moving Partners. “Four movers, full insurance, and a lateness penalty built in. Add a truck and supplies, and you have a complete move for $1,298, guaranteed. It’s simple, predictable, and risk-free — the way moving should be.”

Availability

The $699 Grand Slam Package, optional $599 Truck & Driver Add-On, and supply kits are available now in Toronto, with additional Canadian cities to follow. Bookings are open at www.CanadianMovingPartners.ca.

About Canadian Moving Partners

Canadian Moving Partners is Canada’s first coast-to-coast moving brand built on flat-rate transparency, professional service, and guarantees that protect the customer. CMP’s mission is to eliminate the guesswork from moving and deliver peace of mind through clear pricing and insured outcomes.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

Canadian Moving Partners

888-775-4335

Email: press@canadianmovingpartners.ca

Website: https://canadianmovingpartners.ca/