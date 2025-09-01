HatchPath Announces New HSA and FSA Eligibility for All Clients

Naples, Florida, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HatchPath, the coaching and personal development platform founded by Jordan Dunin, has officially announced that its services are now eligible for payment through Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs). The move includes a dedicated platform designed to make life, career, wellness, and spiritual coaching more accessible to a wider audience.



HatchPath

“This means a lot to us,” said Dunin. “We can now broaden our services to people who previously couldn’t access them, and ultimately, make a greater impact.”

Historically, HatchPath’s model focused on working with organizations to provide coaching to employees as part of corporate benefits packages. But time and time again, clients asked how they could continue after their company-sponsored sessions ended, and how their family members could participate. These requests revealed a clear gap: there was no simple, standardized way for individuals outside the corporate system to continue using HatchPath’s services.

To address this, HatchPath partnered with Flex, an AI-powered payment processor, to streamline the process. With just a three-minute survey, clients can receive a Letter of Medical Necessity (LOMN) from a licensed physician, enabling them to pay for HatchPath services using their HSA or FSA funds. “The workflow is unbelievably easy,” Dunin explained. “As soon as someone checks out, they book a concierge call with us, schedule their sessions, and they are ready to go.”

"By integrating Flex into HatchPath’s platform, we’re not only giving consumers an easier way to pay for the support they need, but also enabling organizations to maximize the value of their wellness programs. It’s a win for employees, employers, and the future of workplace well-being."

This solution offers more than convenience; it tackles a significant, often overlooked problem. Billions of dollars in FSA funds go unused each year, simply expiring because employees are unaware of how to spend them. Many Americans holding FSAs don’t realize their funds can be applied to coaching, wellness programs, and other nontraditional services.

HatchPath’s platform allows users to purchase single sessions, three-session packages, or 12-session programs covering modalities such as career coaching, stress management, meditation, relationship guidance, and personal growth. For clients without HSAs or FSAs, the platform still supports direct credit card payments, ensuring accessibility for all.

The mission behind the expansion is rooted in HatchPath’s original purpose: providing high-quality, human-to-human coaching to help people navigate challenges and reach their potential. Whether it’s a business leader seeking clarity, a parent balancing responsibilities, or someone seeking personal resilience, HatchPath’s coaches are trained to deliver tailored, actionable support.

“From the beginning, HatchPath has been about making meaningful change in people’s lives,” said Dunin. “By making our services HSA and FSA eligible, we are removing another barrier to access. This is not just a payment change, it’s a way to reach people we couldn’t before.”

With the new eligibility in place, HatchPath aims to serve not only its existing client base but also the friends, families, and communities connected to them, empowering more people to invest in their personal and professional well-being.

Media Contact

Name: Carys Degenhardt

Email: carys@hatchpath.io









